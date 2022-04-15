Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Second St. Louis Board of Aldermen Member Resigns This Year

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 3:44 pm

click to enlarge St. Louis City Hall. - DOYLE MURPHY
DOYLE MURPHY
St. Louis City Hall.

Alderwoman Sarah Martin has resigned.

Citing the recent passage of Prop R, Martin — who serves the 11th Ward — posted her resignation letter to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed on social media.

“I cannot continue my work in the Capitol and serve on the Board of Aldermen,” Martin wrote in the letter. “As a working mom who cares deeply about the example I set for my kids, I will not abandon my career or be forced out of my profession.”

Prop R requires aldermen “to make financial disclosure statements open to the public and prohibits them from taking action on policies they have a personal or financial interest in,” the RFT reported earlier this month. Martin works as an associate at Gateway Government Relations, a lobbying firm that “works with businesses of all sizes, helping organizations establish and navigate their federal, state, and local lobbying and policy agendas,” according to their website.

Martin is the second alderman to resign this year. In January, Alderwoman Heather Navarro of the 28th Ward resigned to take a job that tackles climate change, citing a conflict of interest due to her employer.

Related
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed speaks in opposition to Proposition R at a press conference Monday.

St. Louis City Officials Oppose 'Poorly Written' Proposition R

Alderman Joe Vaccaro, of the 23rd Ward, weighed in on Martin's resignation via Twitter, saying he thinks that Prop R will "affect a lot of good people."

Martin’s last day is April 18.

“I love St. Louis,” Martin finished her letter. “I love its neighborhoods, its people and its history. More importantly, I’m excited about its future.”

