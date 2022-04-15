Second St. Louis Board of Aldermen Member Resigns This Year

Alderwoman Sarah Martin has resigned.
Citing the recent passage of Prop R, Martin — who serves the 11th Ward — posted her resignation letter to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed on social media.
“I cannot continue my work in the Capitol and serve on the Board of Aldermen,” Martin wrote in the letter. “As a working mom who cares deeply about the example I set for my kids, I will not abandon my career or be forced out of my profession.”
Prop R requires aldermen “to make financial disclosure statements open to the public and prohibits them from taking action on policies they have a personal or financial interest in,” the RFT reported earlier this month. Martin works as an associate at Gateway Government Relations, a lobbying firm that “works with businesses of all sizes, helping organizations establish and navigate their federal, state, and local lobbying and policy agendas,” according to their website.
Martin is the second alderman to resign this year. In January, Alderwoman Heather Navarro of the 28th Ward resigned to take a job that tackles climate change, citing a conflict of interest due to her employer.
I am truly sorry to see you go, I think prop R is going to affect a lot of good people.— Joe Vaccaro (@Aldermanjoe) April 15, 2022
Martin’s last day is April 18.
“I love St. Louis,” Martin finished her letter. “I love its neighborhoods, its people and its history. More importantly, I’m excited about its future.”