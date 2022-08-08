Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Secret DEA Source Thwarts St. Louis Man's Murder-for-Hire Plot

A $100k debt was at the center of the foiled murder plot

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 4:17 pm

click to enlarge A man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a murder-for-hire plot and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
Monica Obradovic
A man pleaded guilty in federal court today for a murder-for-hire plot and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

A St. Louis man pleaded guilty on Monday to drug-conspiracy and murder-for-hire charges after his drug organization attempted to use a confidential Drug Enforcement Agency source to kill a man who owed him money.

Kevin Cunningham admitted in court that he contacted higher-ranking members of a drug conspiracy to arrange for the murder of a man who owed him more than $100,000 in drug-related debts.

According to a federal indictment, a Mexico-based member of the drug group told a secret Drug Enforcement Administration source connect with a woman working with the drug organization for more details on the hit. The woman told the undercover source that they, along with another associate, would each receive $5,000 to murder Cunningham's debtor.

The secret source and another person met with Cunningham on October 13. The source was equipped with an audio-and-video recording device that law enforcement monitored during the meeting.

Cunningham told the pair he wanted them to pick up the victim and get as much money from him as possible before killing him. He later texted a picture of the target, gave them the debtor's address and supplied them with $600 in expense money and four "toys," his code for firearms.

Authorities arrested Cunningham and a co-defendant after the guns — two .45-caliber pistols, a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-15 style pistol with a 50-round drum magazine — were handed over.

Cunningham, 36, on Monday pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire charge and a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl charge.

"We often say that drug trafficking and violence are closely connected," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey said in a statement. "But this case of murder between drug traffickers shows the people in this illegal industry have no limits to the criminal activities they are willing to engage in. Selling fentanyl that causes overdose deaths and plotting to kill someone? It's best for St. Louis that this man will not be on our streets."

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

Resist STL Infiltrates Anti-Abortion Fundraiser, Crashes Stage in Booty Shorts

By Daniel Hill

After protesting an anti-abortion group, Resist STL gathered for a group photo.

Hartmann: Bad News From Kansas For Ann Wagner

By Ray Hartmann

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

Loop Trolley Actually Executes a Successful Ride on its First Day Back

By Daniel Hill

Oh Loop Trolley, how we missed you.

Also in News

Missouri Flood Victims to See Relief as Feds Declare Disaster

By Jenna Jones

Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues on July 28, 2022 during the flash flood. Water is up to the cars' tires.

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

By Jaime Lees

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Missouri Man Accused of Bringing (and Losing) Gun At Jan. 6 Riot

By Monica Obradovic

A U.S. Capitol officer handles Jerod Bargar's alleged gun.

Hartmann: Bad News From Kansas For Ann Wagner

By Ray Hartmann

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us