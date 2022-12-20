Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis

A St. Louis man accused of making and selling fraudulent temporary license plate tags was arrested last week after an investigation by local authorities and the Secret Service.Mario C. Cooks, 34, is facing six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature.Cooks' indictment says that between June 28 and December 6 he put a fake watermark and a fake Missouri Department of Revenue seal on temporary motor vehicle license tags.According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Secret Service was among the agencies who searched Cooks' home in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Authorities took computer equipment, counterfeit temporary motor vehicle documents and counterfeit titles from Cooks' residence.The search warrant application says that the Secret Service began its investigation into Cooks after police in St. Charles became aware that Cooks was selling both fraudulent temp tags as well as fake Missouri license plates.Cooks subsequently sold some of his fraudulent wares, including a fake insurance card, to an undercover police officer.Thomas Landry, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s St. Louis Field Office says that Cooks' arrest “disrupted a sophisticated criminal enterprise designed to defraud the State of Missouri.”Though most well known for protecting the president, the Secret Service is also often the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating crimes having to do with counterfeiting and other types of forgery.