Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis

Mario Cooks allegedly sold fake temp tags and fake Missouri plates prior to his arrest last week

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge St. Charles police are cracking down. - Flickr / @pasa
Flickr / @pasa
St. Charles police are cracking down.

A St. Louis man accused of making and selling fraudulent temporary license plate tags was arrested last week after an investigation by local authorities and the Secret Service.

Mario C. Cooks, 34, is facing six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature.

Cooks' indictment says that between June 28 and December 6 he put a fake watermark and a fake Missouri Department of Revenue seal on temporary motor vehicle license tags.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Secret Service was among the agencies who searched Cooks' home in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Authorities took computer equipment, counterfeit temporary motor vehicle documents and counterfeit titles from Cooks' residence.

The search warrant application says that the Secret Service began its investigation into Cooks after police in St. Charles became aware that Cooks was selling both fraudulent temp tags as well as fake Missouri license plates.

Cooks subsequently sold some of his fraudulent wares, including a fake insurance card, to an undercover police officer.

Thomas Landry, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s St. Louis Field Office says that Cooks' arrest “disrupted a sophisticated criminal enterprise designed to defraud the State of Missouri.”

Though most well known for protecting the president, the Secret Service is also often the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating crimes having to do with counterfeiting and other types of forgery.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

St. Louis Venue Restricts Drag Show to 18+ After Facing GOP Hate

By Monica Obradovic

Performers imitate the Grinch at a previous Drag Queen Christmas show.

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.

St. Louis Could See -35 Degree Wind Chills This Week

By Monica Obradovic

We mourn.

Also in News

Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Lucas Henson

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.

Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021

By Monica Obradovic

Nicholas Proffitt pled guilty to hate and arson charges on Tuesday for torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020.

Hartmann: Vicky Hartzler's Crying Shame

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, on the floor of the U.S. House crying over gay marriage.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us