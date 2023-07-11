Senate Candidate Karla May Blasts Hawley at First Campaign Event

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL State Senator Karla May speaks in front of supporters downtown.

After announcing her candidacy for the U.S. Senate over the weekend, State Senator Karla May (D-St. Louis) held her first campaign event downtown this afternoon. She used the opportunity to explain exactly why she felt called to run and take a few shots at incumbent Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

May opened her remarks stressing her lifetime connection to St. Louis, saying, "Like anyone who calls this city home, there have been days when this city has lifted my spirits and days when it has broken my heart." She spoke in front of the Civil Courts building with a lively group of about 30 supporters on the steps behind her holding signs that read, "Healing America Starts With Missouri."

May says her motivation to run stems from the country being "torn apart" by book bans, whitewashed history, a "supreme court stolen from the people," and laws being passed that she says are intended only to "codify fear and hate."

But May's foremost motivation seems to be to oust the man she hopes to take on in the general election in November, Hawley. May said her possible future opponent "must never be allowed to serve in the United States Senate again." She said Hawley violated his oath of office when he cheered on the January 6th insurrectionists "with his fist held before he turned on his heel and ran."

She went on: "The United States Constitution says no person shall be a senator or a representative in congress if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

In her prepared remarks, May mentioned neither of the two men she'll be vying against for the Democratic nomination: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine Veteran Lucas Kunce.

However, reporters asked May about both of her primary opponents after her speech.

Asked about Kunce having already gotten endorsements from influential labor unions and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, May said, "They have not met Karla May. Because they always underestimate [me]. My history in this state and my record speaks for itself. So they are misinformed. And it's unfortunate, but we'll see."

She also brushed off concerns about her candidacy and Bell's splitting the vote in St. Louis.

Asked about the uphill battle any Democrat is going to face in a statewide race in Missouri, May said, "When you got the right candidate, you can win statewide office. I think that I am the candidate that can move the needle for Democrats."

May has represented the St. Louis area in Jefferson City since 2011, first as a state representative and, since 2019, as a member of the state senate. The primary election for the Senate race next year in August. The general election is a few months later in November.