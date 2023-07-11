Senate Candidate Karla May Blasts Hawley at First Campaign Event

“He must never be allowed to serve in the United States Senate again,” Karla May said

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 5:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge State Senator Karla May speaks in front of supporters downtown.
RYAN KRULL
State Senator Karla May speaks in front of supporters downtown.

After announcing her candidacy for the U.S. Senate over the weekend, State Senator Karla May (D-St. Louis) held her first campaign event downtown this afternoon. She used the opportunity to explain exactly why she felt called to run and take a few shots at incumbent Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

May opened her remarks stressing her lifetime connection to St. Louis, saying, "Like anyone who calls this city home, there have been days when this city has lifted my spirits and days when it has broken my heart." She spoke in front of the Civil Courts building with a lively group of about 30 supporters on the steps behind her holding signs that read, "Healing America Starts With Missouri."

May says her motivation to run stems from the country being "torn apart" by book bans, whitewashed history, a "supreme court stolen from the people," and laws being passed that she says are intended only to "codify fear and hate."

But May's foremost motivation seems to be to oust the man she hopes to take on in the general election in November, Hawley. May said her possible future opponent "must never be allowed to serve in the United States Senate again." She said Hawley violated his oath of office when he cheered on the January 6th insurrectionists "with his fist held before he turned on his heel and ran."

She went on: "The United States Constitution says no person shall be a senator or a representative in congress if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

In her prepared remarks, May mentioned neither of the two men she'll be vying against for the Democratic nomination: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine Veteran Lucas Kunce.

However, reporters asked May about both of her primary opponents after her speech.

Related
State Representative Crystal Quade announced her bid for governor over the weekend.

Candidate for Missouri Governor Shows off Roller Derby Skills: Both Crystal Quade and Karla May made campaign announcements over the weekend

Asked about Kunce having already gotten endorsements from influential labor unions and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, May said, "They have not met Karla May. Because they always underestimate [me]. My history in this state and my record speaks for itself. So they are misinformed. And it's unfortunate, but we'll see."

She also brushed off concerns about her candidacy and Bell's splitting the vote in St. Louis.

Asked about the uphill battle any Democrat is going to face in a statewide race in Missouri, May said, "When you got the right candidate, you can win statewide office. I think that I am the candidate that can move the needle for Democrats."

May has represented the St. Louis area in Jefferson City since 2011, first as a state representative and, since 2019, as a member of the state senate. The primary election for the Senate race next year in August. The general election is a few months later in November.

Related
Hawley and Schmitt Have Cori Bush Longing for Days of Roy Blunt

Hawley and Schmitt Have Cori Bush Longing for Days of Roy Blunt: "I'm in a tough spot," the congresswoman said of her counterparts in the Senate

Related
St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

In Senate Run, Wesley Bell Seeks To Calm Chaos — Unlike Josh Hawley: The St. Louis County prosecutor wants to reach all Missouri residents and has thoughts on Pulp Fiction



We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Basement Airbnb Makes Family's Time in St. Louis a Nightmare

By Sarah Fenske

David, left, and Diane Nedvidek, with their youngest son, who was born in St. Louis.

Metrolink Camera Catches Lead up to Teen's Murder

By Ryan Krull

Metrolink Camera Catches Lead up to Teen's Murder

Judge Blocks St. Louis From Granting Federal Funds for Abortion Support

By Monica Obradovic

The Central West End Planned Parenthood.

Lawsuit to Overturn Missouri's Abortion Ban Can Proceed

By Mike Fitzgerald

Reuben Hemmer

Also in News

Missouri Football Superfan Charged With 6 Bank Robberies

By Ryan Krull

The ChiefsAholic in his signature wolf costume and Chiefs gear.

Defense Attorney Accuses Wesley Bell's Office of 'Prosecutorial Misconduct'

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Jonique Borroum, whose trial starts next week in St. Louis County.

Is St. Louis Threads as Good as St. Louis Twitter?

By Rosalind Early

Threads is the new social media app taking the world by storm. But how is the St. Louis corner of the social media app faring?

Metrolink Camera Catches Lead up to Teen's Murder

By Ryan Krull

Metrolink Camera Catches Lead up to Teen's Murder
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us