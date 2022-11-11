Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Speaks Out for the First Time

Courtesy photo
Gary Muehlberg being interviewed in prison.
Confessed serial killer Gary Muehlberg has spoken publicly for the first time since September, when prosecuting attorneys from three jurisdictions announced murder charges against him for a spree of serial murders that occurred in 1990 and 1991
.
"I took five innocent lives. That's fact. That's not bragging. That's fact," Muehlberg, 73, said during a 30-minute phone call from prison.
From March 1990 to February 1991, Muehlberg says he brought his victims to his house in Bel-Ridge under the pretenses of paying them for sex. He killed Robyn Mihan, 18; Donna Reitmeyer, 40; Brenda Pruitt, 27; and Sandy Little, 21, then left their bodies in conspicuous containers in public areas as a way to taunt law enforcement. Because of his M.O., Muehlberg became known as the Package Killer
.
Earlier this year, he revealed to detectives that he had killed a fifth woman, whose name he doesn't remember — if he ever knew it at all — and whose body he says he left in a steel barrel at a Ram-Jet self-service car wash. Detectives are still working to identify the victim.
While all five murders went unsolved for decades, Muehlberg landed in prison for the 1993 murder of his acquaintance Kenneth “Doc” Atchison, whose body was recovered in a homemade coffin in Muehlberg’s basement. Found guilty in 1995, Muehlberg has been in state prison ever since, most recently at the Potosi Correctional Center.
In conversation, Muehlberg spoke at length about the personal woes that have befallen him in the past two months. He was short on sympathy for his victims, and totally absent of any sort of insight into why he murdered five women who were among the most vulnerable in the city.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Korky Sanders, Antinelle Pruitt, Barb Studt
Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed
When asked what compelled him to murder, he said, "I've thought about it so many times. I don't know. It's not a cop out. I don't know exactly what was going on that would cause me to do this. What would cause me to stop doing it, what triggered it. What silenced it."
Muehlberg tended to talk about the killings by asking rhetorical questions, as if he were trying to get to the bottom of someone else's crimes. He never once used the word "murder."
"Was I having a bad hair day? Was it road rage? Were the intentions fluid at first, then they turned evil?" he asked.
Muehlberg said he paid many women for sex whom he didn't kill. Sometimes he had sex with the women in his conversion van, other times at the women's houses.
"I really don't know what exactly triggered these episodes," he said. "I'm not being evasive. I'm not being a smartass. I do not remember."
He said that delving back into his memories from those years triggers panic attacks.
A former Potosi corrections officer, who worked for six years in the wing where Muehlberg is housed, says that when he learned Muehlberg had been revealed as the Package Killer, he thought to himself, "That explains a lot."
The officer, who asked that his name not be used, says that Muehlberg spent a lot of time in the prison library and was nice and charming on the surface. "But you always felt creeped out about him."
Being around Muehlberg, the officer says, felt similar to walking into a dark room: "When you walk into a dark room, you're not afraid of the dark, you're afraid of what you might think might be in the dark."
Muehlberg, who grew up in north St. Louis County and Kansas, spoke in an unrushed voice which at times sounded country-inflected. He was perfectly coherent, though at times contradicted himself.
He said he was relieved after confessing his murderous secrets to a detective. "I was tired of running," he said.
However, he was quick to complain about the "stress" that being revealed to be a serial killer has brought him. He's had fits of extreme anxiety that have been compounded by the criminal charges filed against him.
"They've had to rush me up to the infirmary and put me on oxygen," he says.
When Detective Sergeant Jodi Weber with the O'Fallon Police Department, who had been investigating the Package Killer case for more than a decade, showed up at Potosi this summer, Muehlberg says, "I had maybe a vague suspicion [why she was there], and when she asked me, 'Do I know Robyn so-and-so,’ it was like, it hit the fan. It's here. After 32 years it's come full circle."
He says he thought to himself, "Which direction do I go? Acceptance and responsibility or denial?
"I could have drug all this out, by refusing to sign papers, refusing to talk to them without an attorney."
Muehlberg said that after some "hurried up soul searching," he decided to take a "positive direction" for the sake of the victims' families. "At least they got some closure," he said. He sees his decision to confess and cooperate as a sacrifice, going so far as to compare it to "in combat somebody throwing themselves on a grenade to save your buddy."
The families of his victims are not impressed.
“I 100 percent believe he is only thinking of himself. I have never once thought he felt remorse. He’s a monster to me. There will be no forgiveness on my side,” says Geneva Talbott, Sandy Little's sister. “He’s been content for 30 years never confessing. He’s sick in the head.”
Both Talbott and Tommy Mihan, Robyn’s brother, took umbrage at the notion that Muehlberg doesn’t know why he stopped taking lives.
“I know why he stopped,” Tommy says. “Because he went to prison doing life without [parole].”
click to enlarge
Courtesy Juanita Zills
Photograph of Donna Reitmeyer, killed at the age of 40.
Saundra Mihan, Robyn's mother, says she forgives Muehlberg, though she thinks of him as a monster who "still has to answer for his unspeakable evil deeds that he put [his victims] through."
Sandy Little's half-sister Barb Studt says she is highly skeptical of Muehlberg's lack of recall. "He left my 10-month-old nephew motherless and why? He doesn’t remember why? I call BS on that."
Juanita Zills, the daughter of victim Donna Reitmeyer, also wonders how such heinous acts could be wiped from someone's memory. "We all know why we do something," she says. "[Muehlberg] isn't able to own it and say it out loud."
Zills' sister, Dawn, says she forgives Muehlberg, but suspects he's minimizing his crimes.
Authorities say that Muehlberg has been cooperative with their investigation, though his inability to recall basic facts about his unnamed fifth victim (classified as a "Jane Doe") is a frustration, as it leaves investigators little to work with.
In describing the situation, Muehlberg again spoke in rhetorical questions, sounding clinical, as if describing a situation in which he’s merely an observer.
"There's no body, no remains, nothing to get a DNA sample from," he says. "There's nothing on the law side to prove or disprove the Jane Doe case. The barrel is a mystery, what happened to it? Did it get hauled off? Where is it?"
One sliver of a clue is that Muehlberg has said he picked up at least one of his victims at the Wedge, a now-shuttered bar that was at the corner of Bates Street and Virginia Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Detectives have stressed that if anyone knows anything about a woman last seen there, or if anyone knows anything about a body found in a barrel at a car wash in the early 1990s, to please contact law enforcement.
click to enlarge
Post-Dispatch archives
This story from the Post-Dispatch refers to the Wedge bar, from which Gary Muehlberg says he kidnapped a woman, killed her, then held her body for a long time.
Muehlberg began cooperating with law enforcement only after he got prosecutors to agree to take the death penalty off the table.
Muehlberg's insistence that execution be taken off the table stemmed from his getting to know death row inmates over his years in prison, including Jeffrey Ferguson, executed in 2014, and Raheem Taylor (formerly Leonard Taylor), who is scheduled to die February 7.
"He knows when he's going to die," Muelberg says of Taylor. "He knows the exact minute of the day of the month of the year."
Muelhberg exhausted his appeals on the Atchison case in 1997. He says he's accepted that he knows he'll die in prison, but couldn't bear living with the knowledge of exactly when.
Muehlberg, who is in kidney failure, says he wants justice to move swiftly.
"If you can arraign me, let me enter my plea and sentence me at the same time — I'm all for it," he said.
click to enlarge
O'Fallon Police Department
The Ram Jet car wash in Pagedale.
He says he wants to spare the victims' families from a drawn out court proceeding. But speaking with him, one can't help getting the sense he has a more self-interested motive for this all to wrap up quickly.
He's worried about going to the St. Louis area to appear in court. In Potosi he's in an honor wing of the prison, and he worries if he's gone too long, he might lose his cell. He seems truly oblivious to how petty these inconveniences sound in the context of his crimes.
“Poor, poor dude has to give up his comfy cell and come down to St. Louis and face what he’s done,” Tommy Mihan says.
"No one else cares that he will be 'uprooted' from his 'comfortable' cell to have to start his court proceedings," Saundra Mihan says.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter