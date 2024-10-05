Seth Altman: Texas Hates You

A Texas police chief was shot while attempting to arrest a burglary suspect who fled the scene. It’s protocol when suspects are at large who are considered armed and dangerous to send out a Blue Alert via the emergency alert system, so that anyone in the affected area with a smartphone will be alerted to a potential danger in their area. So why is this news?

The entire state of Texas was abruptly awoken at 4:50AM by a Blue Alert letting them know that Seth Altman is armed and dangerous; and they are PISSED.

Before we carry on with the collective rage of Texas, we do want to make sure and let you know that the wounded officer is in stable condition.

So what is a Blue Alert? A Blue Alert is the emergency alert that goes out when a member of law enforcement has been seriously injured or killed, and the suspect is at large. It’s the most efficient way to get the word out to the public that they need to be aware of their surroundings, and keep an eye out for bad guys on the run.

Moving right along; Altman made a critical error in shooting a member of law enforcement. That sounds like a no-brainer, right? Shooting at a cop = VERY BAD IDEA, we all know this. He up and did it anyway while trying to get out of being arrested, and while it worked; he now has every single citizen in one of the largest states in the country out for his blood.

Why? Because instead of the alert only going out to the at-risk region, it was blasted directly into the earballs of every single smartphone owner in Texas. People who were snoozing far from the panhandle— the affected area— found themselves bolting awake, and vowing vengeance upon Seth Altman for interrupting an otherwise peaceful night’s slumber.

Texans don’t generally take kindly to people openly trying to attack members of law enforcement. They just don’t. But when this particular cat tried it, not only are Texans irked that someone harmed an officer just trying to do his job, they’re LIVID that they all learned about it via the ungodly sound of the Blue Alert going off on their phones at 4:50AM. If one thing ticks Texans off more than LEO’s getting shot at, it’s bad actors messing with their beauty sleep.

A quick scroll through social media will illustrate just how ticked most Texans are about Seth Altman’s choices. Everything from “Seth Altman owes me coffee” to “He better hope the cops find him first” can be found via a quick search on X (formerly Twitter).

So what’s waiting for Altman on the “find out” side of his grand FAFO moment? Well, in addition to being wanted for shooting a member of law enforcement, the entire state of Texas is personally offended by his actions resulting in their being affected with that wake-up call going off before the butt-crack of dawn. He is still at large, considered armed and dangerous, and hopefully regretting waking up a state of 30 million people, many of whom have some trigger happy tendencies.

Moral of the story? Don’t mess with Texas… especially when they’re sleeping.