Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Severe Weather Hits St. Louis Area, Tornado in Kirkwood

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 11:42 am

click to enlarge Crews clean up fallen tree limbs at Kirkwood Baptist Church after a weak tornado hit the area. - ROSALIND EARLY
ROSALIND EARLY
Crews clean up fallen tree limbs at Kirkwood Baptist Church after a weak tornado hit the area.

Torrential rains and severe thunderstorms hit St. Louis during rush hour yesterday and an EF-0 Tornado swept through Kirkwood traveling northeast to Warson Woods in an evening of severe weather.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had winds of up to 80 miles per hour and was on the ground for five minutes. The tornado had a maximum width of 75 yards. Most of the damage is from fallen trees and tree limbs. A home was also damaged in Glendale when a tree fell on it. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

"We were hunkered down in the basement," says Terri Nappier, a Kirkwood resident. "After the storm, we ventured out and saw large trees downed. One tree on Sappington took out the power, which was just restored this morning."

Last night, Ameren reported that 11,000 people were without power. This morning it appears there are still nearly 2,000 customers in Missouri and about 3,700 in Illinois without power.

Flooding was also reported across St. Louis. On Reddit, a user shared an image of Bates Street completely flooded, saying he got two to three feet of water in his basement in the space of 25 minutes. News outlets also reported submerged cars as floods surged over I-55 near Loughborough in south St. Louis City.

Of course, this being St. Louis, people also made jokes about ignoring the tornado sirens.

"Tornado Watch equals 'Tornado! Watch!'" one Reddit user posted.

"First time we heard it, we were on 40 not knowing what to do. We took an exit and saw someone walking their dog. We got back on 40 and went home," another commenter wrote.

Please St. Louis, take shelter when there's a tornado watch (meaning hey, there could be a tornado) or tornado warning (which means a tornado has been spotted). Do not try to go out on your lawn and look at it.

More thunderstorms are likely tonight between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. according to the National Weather Service, and on Saturday, t-storms are likely in the afternoon.

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

Trending

Vipers Fans Poop in Their Boots as St. Louis Battlehawks' Return Looks Likely

By Daniel Hill

This guy has gotta be pretty pumped.

Unpopular, Unnecessary, Unkillable Loop Trolley to Resume Operation

By Daniel Hill

Seemingly nothing can stop the Loop Trolley from clanging on down the line.

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

By Ryan Krull

Since the beginning of March, Barbara Hall has been looking for her son Timmy Dees.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office Has a Backlog of 4,000 Cases

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Also in News

Oklahoma Abortion Ban Will Impact Missouri Women

By Ryan Krull

St. Louisians at a recent protest for reproductive rights.

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules

By Tessa Weinberg

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

By Ryan Krull

Since the beginning of March, Barbara Hall has been looking for her son Timmy Dees.

Missouri Deputy Intercepts 20 Pounds of Meth Flown in from LA

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us