Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

Chances are high that it's going to get windy here in St. Louis on Friday, with the National Weather Service saying we could even see tornadoes in the area at the end of the work week.
ST. LOUIS' SEVERE WEATHER FRIDAY: Our area is expected to deal with dangerous weather on Friday afternoon & evening. Make sure you have a severe weather plan in place & know where to go in the event of a tornado, whether at home or at a place of business. #tisl #stlwx @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/v0t2OAWhPL— Anthony Slaughter (@WthrmnSlaughter) March 29, 2023
A cold front is due to arrive in the metro region late Friday afternoon, bringing with it the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and possibly even tornadoes, the NWS says.
KSDK meteorologist Anthony Slaughter said on Twitter that the city will be in the bullseye for the potential severe weather.
Even the internet's top weatherman Frankie McDonald is sounding the alarm about Friday's weather in Missouri. McDonald advises us to unplug our electronics in case of a power surge and of course order pizza ahead of time, as well as stock up on Pepsi and Coke.
The NWS Bulletin stressed that tornadoes are not certain, saying in their bulletin, "The greatest uncertainty at this time remains the amount of...energy that will be present to fuel the thunderstorms and their intensity."
Severe Thunderstorms headed for Missouri on Friday March 31, 2023 Part 2 pic.twitter.com/WcAJuxd6uE— Frankie MacDonald (@frankiemacd) March 28, 2023
Nonetheless, it's probably still a good idea to have some extra soda and pizza on hand. Better safe than sorry.
