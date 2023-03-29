STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

The whole St. Louis region is about to get blown

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 11:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
Chances are high that it's going to get windy here in St. Louis on Friday, with the National Weather Service saying we could even see tornadoes in the area at the end of the work week.

A cold front is due to arrive in the metro region late Friday afternoon, bringing with it the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and possibly even tornadoes, the NWS says.

KSDK meteorologist Anthony Slaughter said on Twitter that the city will be in the bullseye for the potential severe weather.

Even the internet's top weatherman Frankie McDonald is sounding the alarm about Friday's weather in Missouri. McDonald advises us to unplug our electronics in case of a power surge and of course order pizza ahead of time, as well as stock up on Pepsi and Coke.
The NWS Bulletin stressed that tornadoes are not certain, saying in their bulletin, "The greatest uncertainty at this time remains the amount of...energy that will be present to fuel the thunderstorms and their intensity."

Nonetheless, it's probably still a good idea to have some extra soda and pizza on hand. Better safe than sorry.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

By Monica Obradovic

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

Animal Activist Disrupts Moolah Shriners Circus, Gets Cuffed [VIDEO]

By Sarah Fenske

An activist identified as Sydney Sager disrupted the Moolah Shrine Circus in St. Charles on Saturday.

Missouri Woman Who Faked Movie Star Chimp's Death Must Pay $224K

By Ryan Krull

Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.

St. Louis to Extend Controversial Parking Management Contract

By Mike Fitzgerald

File photo of a car parked on a St. Louis street.

Also in News

Missouri GOP Wants To Overturn St. Louis Cat Declawing Bans

By Monica Obradovic

The patient.

Missouri Woman Who Faked Movie Star Chimp's Death Must Pay $224K

By Ryan Krull

Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.

Gruesome Details Emerge as Davionne McRoberts Is Charged With Murder

By Ryan Krull

Davionne McRoberts, 25, is likely to be charged in his grandparents' death.

'Woozy the Goat' Arrived at Psych Ward Covered in Blood After Apparent Slaying

By Ryan Krull

Photo of 25-year-old Davionne McRoberts.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us