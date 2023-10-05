Sex Offender Sues Over Missouri Law Requiring ‘No Candy’ Signs at Halloween

Thomas Sanderson of Hazelwood wants to have the state law declared unconstitutional

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023

click to enlarge Missouri sex offenders must display "no candy or treats at this residence" signs at their residences at Halloween.
Flickr/ Sean Freese
Missouri sex offenders must display "no candy or treats at this residence" signs at their homes on Halloween.

A Hazelwood man filed suit this week in federal court, challenging a Missouri law that says he must display a "no candy or treats at this residence" sign at his house on Halloween because he is a sex offender. 

Thomas Sanderson, 58, has been on the state’s offender registry since 2006. Last year, he was arrested for not displaying such a sign. He’s suing to have the law deemed unconstitutional. 

For the last 22 years, according to his lawsuit, Sanderson has been hosting a popular Halloween party in Hazelwood. The festivities include lavish decorations and more than 100 guests. The law mandating the "no candy" sign was enacted in 2008 and Sanderson says in the suit he was told directly by police on two occasions it didn't apply to him because his conviction predated its taking effect. (His 2006 conviction was for statutory sodomy, with a 16-year-old victim.) 

However, on November 3 of last year, police arrested him for violating the law. He was given a year's probation in April. 

The lawsuit argues that these laws are ineffective and rooted in a "stranger danger" myth. It cites a district court ruling, which said such laws potentially subject sex offenders "to dangerous mischief common on Halloween night and to community harassment in the weeks and months following."

Filed by attorney Matthew D. Fry of noted Clayton firm Rosenblum, Schwartz, Fry & Johnson, the suit also argues that the law violates First Amendment rights, as it is an example of the government compelling speech.  

"Sanderson and his family are gravely concerned that the sudden disappearance of his well-known annual Halloween display, coupled with the conspicuous appearance of the sign mandated by [law], will invite danger to himself, his family, and his property," the suit reads. 

In 2019, a federal judge ruled against a sheriff in Georgia who put up signs in the front lawns of sex offenders with language similar to those required in Missouri. 

Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
