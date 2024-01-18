Sheriff Betts, St. Louis Judges Have Kumbaya Moment on Court Security

But some judges aren’t happy about what it took to get the sheriff to get deputies in every courtroom

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 4:17 pm

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.
DOYLE MURPHY
St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts has promised to put a deputy in every courtroom.

Sheriff Vernon Betts seemed to reach an agreement this afternoon with St. Louis circuit court judges, who had previously publicly mulled no longer working with Betts’ deputies and being responsible for their own security.

Last month, a letter from presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan said that the court had plans to hire 36 bailiffs to provide daily security to the courtrooms, duties that are currently under the sheriff's department's purview. The judges wanted a deputy in every courtroom all the time; Betts said he didn't have the manpower for that. 

But in a meeting this afternoon, Betts promised that starting tomorrow he would have a deputy in every courtroom where either a judge or a clerk was present. 

He said that once he gets his department fully staffed, he will have a deputy in all 36 courtrooms at all times, as the judges previously requested. 

"If that is what the circuit wants, that is what I aim to deliver," he said. 

Hogan will issue a written response to Betts plan in the coming days, though she seemed to be willing to go along with his plan, at least for now. 

Betts was speaking to Hogan and several judges as part of a regular 22nd Circuit Court budget committee meeting. Betts was there to request more money for his department, saying that he needed to pay his deputies more to stop attrition, which he says has caused the courtrooms to be un-manned in the first place. 

Starting pay for deputies is now $34,000, and he wants it raised to $50,000. He also asked to be allowed to hire more deputies. He currently has 170 approved positions, with 161 of them filled. He asked to have the total number of approved positions raised to 180. 

He also wanted $800,000 for new tasers.

The judges will take those requests under consideration, and when the court sends its proposed budget to the city later this year (this usually happens at the end of February), Betts' requests for more salary and tasers may or may not be in that proposal.

At today's meeting, several judges asked Betts how it was that he had so many deputies working places outside the courtroom — at Busch Stadium, Enterprise Center, Walgreens — when he couldn't adequately staff the courthouse. 

Betts assured the judges that though his deputies work secondary jobs all over the city, but that does not interfere with deputies working their 40 hours for the department. 

However, Judge David Mason took Betts to task for allowing some courtrooms to go without bailiffs while deputies work secondary at places like MetroLink and Schnucks. 

"If there is a period nine to five that a judge doesn't have a bailiff and a deputy is working MetroLink, we have a problem," Mason said. He called protecting court personnel "job number one" for deputies, adding that if a deputy wants to work beyond their 40 hours a week, let them work a double shift at the courthouse.

"What I am not hearing is concern for job number one," Mason said. 

Ironically, Mason himself was recently assaulted at a MetroLink station. But Betts left the meeting without responding to Mason directly.

