Shooting at Courtesy Diner in South St. Louis Injures Woman

Staff chased dine-and-dashers before shots rang out

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 8:17 am

File photo of Courtesy Diner on Hampton.
File photo of Courtesy Diner on Hampton.

A 63-year-old woman was injured last night when someone shot more than a dozen times into the Courtesy Diner on Hampton Avenue.

According to KMOV, the incident occurred at the eatery in the city's Clayton Tamm neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. A diner employee chased after a group of dine-and-dashers who had run out of the restaurant. Shortly thereafter,  shots rang out.

The gunfire left bullet holes in some of the diner's windows and shattered others.

The woman sustained injuries in her thigh and was taken to the hospital.

