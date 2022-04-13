'Significant Severe Weather' Expected in St. Louis Area Today

As you’ve already probably noticed from the creepy skies and eerie glow outside this morning, the St. Louis area is expected to get hit by “significant severe weather” today, says the US National Weather Service in St. Louis.
“Significant” is an important word here. It’s not just a word of warning, “significant” is a specific scientific measurement of the expected strength of the storm. The National Weather Service is currently warning that this coming storm has high tornado potential and could bring winds at 80 mph and golf ball-sized hail.
From the National Weather Service:
“Severe storms will develop this morning from south central MO into eastern MO ahead of an advancing cold front, and spread eastward across southwest IL through the afternoon. Storms will be occurring during the work/school day, please heed caution and plan accordingly… Review weather safety plans NOW and stay up-to-date with the latest: www.weather.gov/stlouis”
The worst of it is due to roll through our area between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
You can visit weather.gov/safety/tornado for a quick review of tornado safety including how to make an emergency plan with your family and how to choose the best places to take shelter.