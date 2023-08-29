Single Mom Was Stabbed to Death at St. Louis Gas Station

Natalie Stepney, 33, has been identified by law enforcement as the victim in a violent interaction at the Gas Mart at Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards last Monday. A police incident summary says that officers arrived on the scene to find Stepney "unresponsive" and "suffering from multiple stab wounds."
Booker T. Boyd, 52, has been charged in her death. Boyd was homeless, according to court files.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Boyd was standing near the door of the gas station when he and Stepney began arguing. He apparently threw a sandwich at Stepney and she picked up a garbage can lid and struck him with it. That's when he apparently stabbed her.
Now Stepney's family is seeking to raise money for her funeral, as well as for her son.
"My family and I are doing everything possible to ensure that she receives justice and has a beautiful memorial service to celebrate her life," Stepney's sister, LeSheala Dawson, wrote on GoFundMe. "We are all devastated by the news of her murder and now we must pick up the pieces for Harvey and his future. We were not prepared to let her go from this world and now we are faced with the high costs of funeral arrangements and ensuring that her son Harvey has the necessary resources to adjust to life without her."
The man charged in Stepney's death, Boyd, is being held with no bond; his next hearing is September 1.
See the GoFundMe to learn how you can help Stepney's son.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed