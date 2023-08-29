Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Single Mom Was Stabbed to Death at St. Louis Gas Station

Her family is seeking to raise money for funeral expenses on GoFundMe

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 7:45 am

click to enlarge Family members says Natalie Stepney, right, was killed in an August 21 stabbing. - COURTESY GOFUNDME
COURTESY GOFUNDME
Family members says Natalie Stepney, right, was killed in an August 21 stabbing.
Family members say the woman who was stabbed to death at a gas station in St. Louis last week was the single mother of an 8-year-old son.

Natalie Stepney, 33, has been identified by law enforcement as the victim in a violent interaction at the Gas Mart at Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards last Monday.  A police incident summary says that officers arrived on the scene to find Stepney "unresponsive" and "suffering from multiple stab wounds."

Booker T. Boyd, 52, has been charged in her death. Boyd was homeless, according to court files.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Boyd was standing near the door of the gas station when he and Stepney began arguing. He apparently threw a sandwich at Stepney and she picked up a garbage can lid and struck him with it. That's when he apparently stabbed her.

click to enlarge Booker Boyd, shown in his booking photo, is being held in jail without bond. - COURTESY SLMPD
COURTESY SLMPD
Booker Boyd, shown in his booking photo, is being held in jail without bond.
Boyd approached police while they were on the scene to surrender himself, according to the police summary of the case.

Now Stepney's family is seeking to raise money for her funeral, as well as for her son.

"My family and I are doing everything possible to ensure that she receives justice and has a beautiful memorial service to celebrate her life," Stepney's sister, LeSheala Dawson, wrote on GoFundMe. "We are all devastated by the news of her murder and now we must pick up the pieces for Harvey and his future. We were not prepared to let her go from this world and now we are faced with the high costs of funeral arrangements and ensuring that her son Harvey has the necessary resources to adjust to life without her."

The man charged in Stepney's death, Boyd, is being held with no bond; his next hearing is September 1.

See the GoFundMe to learn how you can help Stepney's son.
About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
