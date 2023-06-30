Sk8Liborius Fire 'Destroyed' Nearby Urban Farm

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic Antajuan Adams of New Roots Urban Farm.

Several hours after a four-alarm fire decimated Sk8Liborius, Antajuan Adams was still mourning on the sidewalk.

The blaze started late Wednesday night and had engulfed Sk8Liborius by Thursday morning, decimating the skate park housed in a former Catholic church. But Adams mourned the loss of something right next door — his farm.

Adams says water, soot and debris from the fire has destroyed the crops and soil of New Roots Urban Farm. The farm grows free fruit and vegetables for the nearby community just down the street from Sk8Liborius.

“We grow a little bit of everything to raise awareness of eating healthy, getting outside and doing it on your own,” Adams says.

In all, Adams says he lost between 5,000 to 7,000 pounds of food that was supposed to be harvested this season and about 25 chicks that drowned in firemen's water. Several plants remain on the farm, but with the possibility of pollutants from the fire contaminating the food, Adam says he doesn’t want to chance any health risks.

“Everything is pretty much destroyed,” Adams says.

Adams received a call about the fire in the church’s rectory around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. About an hour after he arrived on site, he started to hear crackling noises, and the church’s roof caved in.

“When the wind came, it created a perfect storm,” Adams says. “It looked like a big box of matches.”

Now the farm is in “dire need” of help to rebuild and remediate the farm. A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the costs of rebuilding and tests to determine whether toxins seeped into the soil.

New Roots is one St. Louis’ largest urban farms, according to Adams. He seeks to bust “food apartheid,” or segregation of access to nutritious food, in north St. Louis.

Adams plans to regrow the farm in the same spot. As a farmer since age 7, his mission isn’t one he could easily let go.

“This is about the red tape and barriers Black farmers face every day,” Adams says.