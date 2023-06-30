Sk8Liborius Fire 'Destroyed' Nearby Urban Farm

New Roots Urban Farm lost between 5,000 to 7,000 pounds of food

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 10:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Antajuan Adams of New Roots Urban Farm.
Monica Obradovic
Antajuan Adams of New Roots Urban Farm.

Several hours after a four-alarm fire decimated Sk8Liborius, Antajuan Adams was still mourning on the sidewalk. 

The blaze started late Wednesday night and had engulfed Sk8Liborius by Thursday morning, decimating the skate park housed in a former Catholic church. But Adams mourned the loss of something right next door — his farm. 

Adams says water, soot and debris from the fire has destroyed the crops and soil of New Roots Urban Farm. The farm grows free fruit and vegetables for the nearby community just down the street from Sk8Liborius. 

Related
St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire: The shuttered Catholic church had become a haven for St. Louis' skateboard community

“We grow a little bit of everything to raise awareness of eating healthy, getting outside and doing it on your own,” Adams says.

In all, Adams says he lost between 5,000 to 7,000 pounds of food that was supposed to be harvested this season and about 25 chicks that drowned in firemen's water. Several plants remain on the farm, but with the possibility of pollutants from the fire contaminating the food, Adam says he doesn’t want to chance any health risks. 

“Everything is pretty much destroyed,” Adams says. 

Adams received a call about the fire in the church’s rectory around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. About an hour after he arrived on site, he started to hear crackling noises, and the church’s roof caved in.

“When the wind came, it created a perfect storm,” Adams says. “It looked like a big box of matches.”

Now the farm is in “dire need” of help to rebuild and remediate the farm. A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the costs of rebuilding and tests to determine whether toxins seeped into the soil.

New Roots is one St. Louis’ largest urban farms, according to Adams. He seeks to bust “food apartheid,” or segregation of access to nutritious food, in north St. Louis. 

Adams plans to regrow the farm in the same spot. As a farmer since age 7, his mission isn’t one he could easily let go.

“This is about the red tape and barriers Black farmers face every day,” Adams says.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

South County Man Tried to Burn Down House After Argument Over Cigarettes

By Ryan Krull

South County Man Tried to Burn Down House After Argument Over Cigarettes

Lee Enterprises Moves Most Papers to 3 Days a Week — and Mail Delivery

By Sarah Fenske

A mail truck drives down the street

Detective Sues St. Louis Police for Gender Discrimination

By Ryan Krull

A lawsuit filed in St. Louis Circuit Court today accuses the St. Louis Police of discriminating against a female detective.

Also in News

Marcellus Williams Again Faces Execution as Gov. Parson Lifts Stay

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Missouri Prison Held Trans Woman in Solitary for 6 Years Over HIV Status

By Sarah Fenske

Image of a jail cell.

Ralph Yarl Speaks to the Media for First Time: 'Sometimes My Mind Is Just Foggy'

By Ryan Krull

Ralph Yarl and his mother, Cleo Nagbe, speaking to journalist Robin Roberts.

Pedestrian Deaths Increased 7.5 Percent in Missouri in 2022

By Sarah Fenske

Pedestrian deaths increased in Missouri — and throughout the U.S. — last year.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us