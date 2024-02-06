Skinker Would Get Traffic Calming Upgrades Under City Proposal

click to enlarge FLICKR/ PAUL SABLEMAN A new proposal would put traffic calming devices on Skinker south of Wydown near Rosebury.

The city is considering a proposal that would add traffic calming measures to Skinker Boulevard. Advocates are hopeful it would improve safer access to Forest Park.

The proposal would add a 100 feet long by 8 feet wide island to the middle of Skinker, as well as a curb bump out on the corner of Skinker and Rosebury Avenue. It would also add two cycle track crossings, two trapezoidal bump-outs near the crossings, a multi-use path and concrete curb ramps, according to Trailnet.

Trailnet is an advocacy, education, and urban planning organization working towards safer St. Louis streets for bikers and pedestrians.

The organization recently published a street safety survey asking St. Louisans to share their biking and walking experiences.

Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard will be at the Forest Park Visitor’s Center on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to listen to community feedback on the proposal.