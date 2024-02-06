Skinker Would Get Traffic Calming Upgrades Under City Proposal

The City of St. Louis wants to add an island, bump-outs and more near Forest Park

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge A new proposal would put traffic calming devices on Skinker south of Wydown near Rosebury. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
A new proposal would put traffic calming devices on Skinker south of Wydown near Rosebury.

The city is considering a proposal that would add traffic calming measures to Skinker Boulevard. Advocates are hopeful it would improve safer access to Forest Park.

The proposal would add a 100 feet long by 8 feet wide island to the middle of Skinker, as well as a curb bump out on the corner of Skinker and Rosebury Avenue. It would also add two cycle track crossings, two trapezoidal bump-outs near the crossings, a multi-use path and concrete curb ramps, according to Trailnet.

Trailnet is an advocacy, education, and urban planning organization working towards safer St. Louis streets for bikers and pedestrians. 

The organization recently published a street safety survey asking St. Louisans to share their biking and walking experiences.

Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard will be at the Forest Park Visitor’s Center on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to listen to community feedback on the proposal.

Related
BRADEN MCMAKIN

Trailnet Wants to Hear Your True Stories About St. Louis Streets: The nonprofit wants real-life anecdotes about biking, walking, public transit and driving to include in its annual Crash Report

Related
Imagine being a child on a bike or a person in a wheelchair, trying to use this portion of the Riverfront Trail. We must do better as a city.

Traffic Violence Is a Blight on St. Louis. 2024 Is Time to Get Serious: We’ve made this city unsafe for cyclists and pedestrians — and that needs to change


Tags:

