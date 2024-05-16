SLPS Wouldn’t Benefit From Aldermanic Bill to Raise Sales Tax

A bill under consideration by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen would raise sales taxes to fund early childhood education programs. However, public schools currently cannot qualify for the funds — and the state legislation that backers say would change appears very unlikely to pass this session.

Board Bill 7, sponsored by Ward 10 Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, would add a question to the November 2024 ballot asking voters to approve a levy that would increase the city’s sales tax by 0.5 percent. The funding would be used to support early childhood education programs for children who are not yet in kindergarten.

If approved, the revenue generated by the tax would go into an “early childhood education fund,” to be administered by the City of St. Louis Mental Health Board of Trustees.

This bill has faced criticism from the Board of Education for the City of St. Louis, which voted unanimously earlier this week to oppose it. Also, a spokesman for the group Solidarity with SLPS noted the funds cannot be allocated to public schools, despite claims initially made by the bill’s proponents.

WEPOWER, a nonprofit organization that has helped prepare the bill, previously acknowledged to the RFT that in order for public programs to receive any funding, state law would have to change. However, they stated that the change was in motion.

A spokesperson for the organization said, “The way the Community Children’s Services Fund currently exists creates limitations. As a result, there are efforts underway to amend the structure of the Community Children’s Services Fund. At the state level, a bill was voted out of the Select Committee on Empowering Missouri Parents & Children that would allow funds to also become available to public schools. Additionally, the bill would allow Children’s Services Funds to administer dollars to improve the quality, affordability, and access to early childhood development programs. This could include but not be limited to increasing educator wages and benefits.”

WEPOWER has not responded to questions asking which bill they are referring to, which the RFT has been asking since Monday, and did not respond to additional questions asking what will happen if the state legislation does not pass.

Advocates with Solidarity with SLPS say they believe the bill WEPOWER is referring to is Senate Bill 1447. However, that bill only allows for a sales tax of up to .25 of one percent, and it is unclear what that would mean for Board Bill 7’s proposed tax of .5 of one percent.

Beyond that, the bill hasn’t moved since April 23, when it was moved out of the Select Committee on Empowering Missouri Parents and Children with a “do pass” recommendation. It now appears highly unlikely to pass this legislative session, which comes to an end tomorrow.



WEPOWER CEO Charli Cooksey confirmed as much last night, tweeting that Democrats' record-setting filibuster, which ended yesterday, had complicated its plans.



"The goal was always to ensure public schools and other childcare programs benefit from this sales tax," she wrote on X. "Efforts were made to reform the structure of children's services funds to fund quality, access, and affordability. While that may not be an option via MHB and CSF this year, we will keep the good fight going with integrity."



Efforts were made to reform the structure of children's services funds (CSF) to fund quality, access, and affordability. While that may not be an option via MHB and CSF this year, we will keep the good fight going with integrity. (2/2) — Charli Cooksey (@CharliCooksey) May 16, 2024

The bill asking voters to raise the sales tax, Board Bill 7, was heard by the Transportation and Commerce Committee at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Monday. More hearings will be held in the future and no vote was taken.