SLU Hospital Nurses Protest Understaffing, Low Wages

click to enlarge Scout Hudson Nurses gathered in front of Saint Louis University Hospital to protest during a National Day of Action.

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital registered nurses gathered on the side of Grand Boulevard this morning to protest for better conditions for fellow nurses and their patients.

During the one hour event, organized in solidarity with thousands of nurses nationwide in a Day of Action held by National Nurses United, a labor union, the SLU Hospital RNs joined voices in chanting for change — many sacrificing lunch breaks, stopping by after a shift or returning to the medical campus on their day off to do so.

This year's action follows a 2022 vote of no confidence against Rita Fowler, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, and Chris Greenley, director of human resources cast by a majority of the hospital’s nurses. At the time, nurses told the RFT that understaffing and pay concerns prompted the vote.



As of June, Fowler and Greenley remain in their respective positions, and little else seems to have changed since. Nurses at today’s protest spoke of understaffing and how it impacts patient care, low wages and declining hospital conditions.

Jennifer M. Wiegert, regional director of communications for SSM Health - St. Louis, issued a statement to the RFT saying that the hospital is "committed to providing safe, compassionate, high-quality care for our patients and the community."



The constant inflow of patients requiring urgent care at the Level 1 Trauma Center has caused the already understaffed nurse force to care for more patients than protocol, protesting nurses say. The union believes understaffing initiates a cycle of overworked nurses, under cared for patients and low staff retention.

“The goal was for ER nurses to take care of three patients, but I have found that even that can be challenging because of the acuity of patients we take care of,” says Jessica Tulk, an emergency room nurse and member of the National Nurses Organizing Committee bargaining team. “We’re stretched so thin that I’m taking care of twice as many people.”

As staffing falls, avoidable medical errors, treatment complications and patient readmission rates rise, the union says. It adds that for each additional surgical patient above an RN’s four-patient capacity, there is a 7 percent increase in the patient’s likelihood of death within 30 days post operation. Tulk reports carrying for as many as eight patients at once while others in need “line the halls” waiting for care.

“If [SLUH] is going to treat me as if I’m two nurses, please pay me respectively — or at least come close, at least try,” Tulk says.

Sarah DeWilde, a surgical RN, has been working with the union since she started at SLU Hospital six years ago. “We are still working under a crisis,” DeWilde says. “We are still working with a 40 percent vacancy rate of nurses.”



click to enlarge Scout Hudson The nurses are asking administrators to address staff shortages, low wages and hospital conditions.

Tulk and DeWilde report poor working conditions, Tulk saying she can “count the amount of times she’s had a break in the new hospital on one hand” and that the increasing number of patients means she often can’t truly take her breaks.

“[The nurses] do what we can to try to alleviate stress between each other, but we are not being given enough tools, we are not being given enough support and we are being fought on everything we ask for,” Tulk says.

The union says RN understaffing is an intentional profit-focused practice by hospitals and is not a product of a national shortage of qualified RNs, though a Missouri Hospital Association released in May shows a statewide vacancy rate of 19.4 percent, a slight easing from 2021.

As members of the NNOC bargaining committee, DeWilde and Tulk will meet on Thursday with SLU Hospital administrators to renegotiate the RNs’ contract, which is set to expire in two days.



In her statement to the RFT, SSM Health's Wigert wrote that the protest today was in service of the negotiations.

“We have made very slow progress. [Administrators] haven’t actually verbalized agreement, but they know there is an issue. They know the violence has increased,” says Tulk, referring to an incident earlier this year in which a patient threatened to shoot fellow patients in the emergency room waiting room.



The union reports an increase of patient violence goes alongside staff decreases and increased staff turnover. Per an April 2023 National Nurses United survey, 48 percent of RNs reported an increase in workplace violence, up from 30.6 percent in September 2021.

While Tulk understands that some hazards are innate to nursing, she believes SLU Hospital has been negligent in preventing and responding to unsafe incidents.

“We’ve had nurses put on disciplinary action whenever they request to speak to police following an incident,” Tulk says. “They were asked to go home, without pay, for a week, while [administrators] would investigate the situation.”

Tulk reports that many RNs feel “unsafe and have anxieties about coming to work,” and that the hospital does not provide appropriate resources for dealing with harm.

“At the end of the day, what we are asking for we feel is very reasonable,” Tulk says. “We are just asking to be treated fairly, to be valued as the nurses we are.”

