Small Batch of T-Rav Heads Available This Friday

T-Rav man caught the attention of St. Louis when he popped up on our screens during the CITY SC game.
T-Rav Man (government name Nick Lammering) burst across our screens at a St. Louis CITY SC game in mid-March wearing a toasted ravioli hat that could become more famous than the Green Bay Packer cheese heads. Lammering's partner, Laynee Knipmeyer, sewed the head and now her brilliant t-rav head design will be available to purchase in a very small batch come Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m.
This drop will only include 6 t-rav heads. But a future drop of 50 t-rav heads is in the offing
.
Each t-rav head costs $70 and are now being made with a local production to meet the demand. So set your calendar reminders and try to snag a t-rav head for your next tailgate.
