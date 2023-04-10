CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Small Batch of T-Rav Heads Available This Friday

Get ready, St. Louis, the t-rav head is about to be everywhere

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 9:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge T-Rav man caught the attention of St. Louis when he popped up on our screens during the CITY SC game. - Courtesy Laynee Knipmeyer
Courtesy Laynee Knipmeyer
T-Rav man caught the attention of St. Louis when he popped up on our screens during the CITY SC game.

T-Rav Man (government name Nick Lammering) burst across our screens at a St. Louis CITY SC game in mid-March wearing a toasted ravioli hat that could become more famous than the Green Bay Packer cheese heads. Lammering's partner, Laynee Knipmeyer, sewed the head and now her brilliant t-rav head design will be available to purchase in a very small batch come Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m.

This drop will only include 6 t-rav heads. But a future drop of 50 t-rav heads is in the offing, and you can learn more by signing up for the newsletter.

Each t-rav head costs $70 and are now being made with a local production to meet the demand. So set your calendar reminders and try to snag a t-rav head for your next tailgate.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Budweiser Distributor Cancels Clydesdale Showings After Right-Wing Uproar

By Monica Obradovic

Budweiser Clydesdales were originally scheduled for showings in Springfield this week.

David Mueller Will Challenge Kim Gardner in 2024

By Ryan Krull

David Mueller Will Challenge Kim Gardner in 2024

What One Man Learned Walking 45 Miles Through St. Louis' South City

By Jim Merkel

A new book covers the history and character of some of south city's most charming neighborhoods, like Soulard.

Miguel Perez Is St. Louis CITY SC's Youngest Player and Fully Homegrown

By Julian Trejo

Miguel celebrating CITY’s 3-2 victory against Austin FC after his MLS debut on February 25.

Also in News

Texas Abortion Drug Ruling Could Be ‘Devastating’ For Missouri, Advocate Says

By Monica Obradovic

Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used for over 50% of abortions in the U.S., according to sexual health think tank Guttmacher Institute.

Hands-Free Driving Bill Advances in Missouri Statehouse

By Sarah Fenske

Missouri's hands-free driving bill would bar texting — and holding your phone in your hand — while driving.

Missouri Budweiser Distributor Cancels Clydesdale Showings After Right-Wing Uproar

By Monica Obradovic

Budweiser Clydesdales were originally scheduled for showings in Springfield this week.

Please God Not Another One

By Monica Obradovic

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us