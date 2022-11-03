So St. Louis: A Walk In the Rain Leads to Chance Encounters

click to enlarge Sarah Lovett Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

As I got ready to depart my home with my shopping cart it was merely drizzling so I thought I was safe with just my blue SLU cap but the rain picked up until I found myself trudging under a torrential downpour when suddenly an unfamiliar SUV pulled erratically up and a woman inside insisted I take a ride and though I hesitated for a second common sense dictated I get in and it was a lovely ride with no questions and the driver blessed me as I got out and I did my soaking wet shopping and came out to enjoy my two donuts and a man was there looking for odd jobs whispering about my donuts so I gave him a half and my lighter was wet so he kindly went in to buy me one but it finally worked and when he came out I nonetheless gave him bread and a soda and then my artist friend showed up and walked me to the bus and we talked amiably about Halloween and then it started raining hard again and a woman came over and enveloped me in her huge umbrella and then the nice warm dry bus showed up and I made it home.RFT