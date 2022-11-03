So St. Louis: A Walk In the Rain Leads to Chance Encounters

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge A street view of downtown St. Louis.
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

As I got ready to depart my home with my shopping cart it was merely drizzling so I thought I was safe with just my blue SLU cap but the rain picked up until I found myself trudging under a torrential downpour when suddenly an unfamiliar SUV pulled erratically up and a woman inside insisted I take a ride and though I hesitated for a second common sense dictated I get in and it was a lovely ride with no questions and the driver blessed me as I got out and I did my soaking wet shopping and came out to enjoy my two donuts and a man was there looking for odd jobs whispering about my donuts so I gave him a half and my lighter was wet so he kindly went in to buy me one but it finally worked and when he came out I nonetheless gave him bread and a soda and then my artist friend showed up and walked me to the bus and we talked amiably about Halloween and then it started raining hard again and a woman came over and enveloped me in her huge umbrella and then the nice warm dry bus showed up and I made it home.

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected]

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

Missouri 'Venom Fest' Ends Early After Cobra Disappears

By Ryan Krull

File photo of a two-headed snake.

100 Pounds of Meth at University City Garage Leads to Guilty Pleas

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Andoe's Society Page: Inside an Elevated Central West End Soiree

By Chris Andoe

The view from Choinski and Jewett's apartment.

Also in News

Drought Reveals New Portion of Popular Southwest Missouri Cave

By Ryan Krull

The Smallin Cave in Southwest Missouri.

Missouri 'Venom Fest' Ends Early After Cobra Disappears

By Ryan Krull

File photo of a two-headed snake.

St. Louis Shooting Victim Jean Kuczka Remembered as 'Selfless'

By Monica Obradovic

Jean Kuczka died while shielding her students from gunfire

What You Need to Bring to Vote In Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Know what you need before you go this upcoming election day.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us