So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real

I wanted a couples costume that was of the moment this past Halloween. We’d been invited to a truly epic bash, but all my funny ideas felt a bit fraught — and it doesn’t help that my husband is an incurable stick-in-the-mud. Whatever I came up with needed to be simple.I felt the murmur of inspiration when I spotted a St. Louis police hat at a neighborhood yard sale. My husband could be a cop; I could be a criminal! With a set of $8 handcuffs from Johnnie Brock’s, we’d be golden. But what kind of criminal? I didn’t want to joke about murder or rape. ... Hey, what about a catalytic converter thief? There’s a crime that everyone can laugh about.When we got to the party — and the other guests began to laugh a bit anxiously. “A little too soon, don’t you think?” one said, elbowing me. “Do you really think Tim’s going to find this funny?” asked another.Our host had his catalytic converter stolen just two days before, and it had been a huge ordeal — kids late for school, expensive repairs, who knew? And Tim, apparently, was bitter. “Ugh, what are the odds?” I groaned, trying to hide my prop converter behind another guest’s ballgown.“Well, this is St. Louis,” another guest replied. “The odds are actually pretty high.”Fortunately, our host found the whole thing funny enough. You can’t live in this city, I guess, without keeping a sense of humor.Every week, the