So St. Louis: Court-Ordered Community Service, Undercover

Sarah Lovett Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

In high school, I got arrested for having a fake ID. By some miracle, the police didn't call my parents. My punishment was 25 hours of community service, which I chose to do at my St. Louis suburb's preeminent — and only — park.As I picked up litter that first day, I had to hide behind trees when I spotted two ladies who were friends with my mom and, later, stash my yellow trash bag under a park bench when a man who I was sure had once worked with my dad passed by.I pleaded with the friendly park ranger who was my supervisor to let me clean something, anything, inside. He took me to a large storage room filled with a mishmash of Barbie dolls, loose CDs, deflated basketballs. It had all been used for a defunct kids program that he hoped to reactivate. He told me to salvage what I could and toss the rest."Don't rush the job," he said with a wink.I spent that week returningdiscs to their cracked cases, collecting hundreds of loose playing cards into complete decks and putting pieces from board games I had never heard of back into their proper boxes. I reassembled a shelf and re-glued the torn-off covers of books.Due to the building's front door being locked one day, I was only able to work 23 hours.On Friday, the ranger asked if I felt I'd paid my debt to society. "I guess I still owe society two hours," I said.