So St. Louis: Court-Ordered Community Service, Undercover

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis. - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

In high school, I got arrested for having a fake ID. By some miracle, the police didn’t call my parents. My punishment was 25 hours of community service, which I chose to do at my St. Louis suburb’s preeminent — and only — park.

As I picked up litter that first day, I had to hide behind trees when I spotted two ladies who were friends with my mom and, later, stash my yellow trash bag under a park bench when a man who I was sure had once worked with my dad passed by.

I pleaded with the friendly park ranger who was my supervisor to let me clean something, anything, inside. He took me to a large storage room filled with a mishmash of Barbie dolls, loose CDs, deflated basketballs. It had all been used for a defunct kids program that he hoped to reactivate. He told me to salvage what I could and toss the rest.

“Don’t rush the job,” he said with a wink.

I spent that week returning Jock Jams discs to their cracked cases, collecting hundreds of loose playing cards into complete decks and putting pieces from board games I had never heard of back into their proper boxes. I reassembled a shelf and re-glued the torn-off covers of books.

Due to the building’s front door being locked one day, I was only able to work 23 hours.

On Friday, the ranger asked if I felt I’d paid my debt to society. “I guess I still owe society two hours,” I said.

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis from above on Saturday morning

St. Louis Is a Terrible Place to Find Love, Study Finds

By Rosalind Early

See this happy couple? They probably didn't meet in St. Louis because this is a terrible town to find love, study shows.

Missouri Executes Kevin Johnson, 37, for 2005 Slaying of Kirkwood Officer

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson was executed at 7:40 p.m. on November 29, 2022.

Also in News

Missouri Executes Kevin Johnson, 37, for 2005 Slaying of Kirkwood Officer

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson was executed at 7:40 p.m. on November 29, 2022.

Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive

By Sarah Fenske

Missouri: not a safe place to drive.

Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today

By Jaime Lees

Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today

St. Louis Is a Terrible Place to Find Love, Study Finds

By Rosalind Early

See this happy couple? They probably didn't meet in St. Louis because this is a terrible town to find love, study shows.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us