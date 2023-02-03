So St. Louis: Don't Tell a Halloween Joke in Ohio

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 6:29 am

Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

Last Thanksgiving, in my wife's hometown back east, my whole in-law family was somewhere between pie and a tryptophan-induced nap when, for the first time all day, a silence fell over the gathering.

Everyone was feeling contemplative and grateful. But my wife's aunt couldn't bear a pause in any conversation. All silences had to be filled.

"Does anyone know any jokes?" she asked. Eyes rolled.

But, mind you, this was less than a month after Halloween, the busiest holiday on our street, so I was chock-full of gut busters.

"I heard a good Halloween joke," I said. All eyes turned to me.

"A priest, an imam and a rabbit walk into a bar," I said. The adult relatives looked at me dubiously. The children looked expectantly, excited for the punchline. "The bartender looks at a rabbit and says, 'I think you're a typo.'" The adults' dubious expressions grew. The kids waited for the punchline.

I could feel my face blushing. "Because the rabbit is like rabbi, just with an extra T. A typo."

I was the only goy at the table, which added an additional layer to the quickly accumulating layers of embarrassment and regret. This was technically an all-Abrahamic faith joke, right?

I looked at my wife's cousin who had a goofy grin on his face. "We get it," he said. "But what does that have to do with Halloween?"

"What?"

"You said it was a Halloween joke."

That's right, I thought. No one does that but us. I looked to my wife, the St. Louisan back in her hometown.

"Can you explain it to them?"

She waved the question away. Some things about the Lou are beyond explanation.

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].

