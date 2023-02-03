So St. Louis: Don't Tell a Halloween Joke in Ohio

click to enlarge Sarah Lovett Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

Last Thanksgiving, in my wife's hometown back east, my whole in-law family was somewhere between pie and a tryptophan-induced nap when, for the first time all day, a silence fell over the gathering.

Everyone was feeling contemplative and grateful. But my wife's aunt couldn't bear a pause in any conversation. All silences had to be filled.

"Does anyone know any jokes?" she asked. Eyes rolled.

But, mind you, this was less than a month after Halloween, the busiest holiday on our street, so I was chock-full of gut busters.

"I heard a good Halloween joke," I said. All eyes turned to me.

"A priest, an imam and a rabbit walk into a bar," I said. The adult relatives looked at me dubiously. The children looked expectantly, excited for the punchline. "The bartender looks at a rabbit and says, 'I think you're a typo.'" The adults' dubious expressions grew. The kids waited for the punchline.

I could feel my face blushing. "Because the rabbit is like rabbi, just with an extra T. A typo."

I was the only goy at the table, which added an additional layer to the quickly accumulating layers of embarrassment and regret. This was technically an all-Abrahamic faith joke, right?

I looked at my wife's cousin who had a goofy grin on his face. "We get it," he said. "But what does that have to do with Halloween?"

"What?"

"You said it was a Halloween joke."

That's right, I thought. No one does that but us. I looked to my wife, the St. Louisan back in her hometown.

"Can you explain it to them?"

She waved the question away. Some things about the Lou are beyond explanation.

