So St. Louis: Elected Official Braves Traffic, Saves Old Man

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 6:10 am

click to enlarge Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis. - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

What if I told you that there’s one elected leader in town who has on multiple occasions stopped a constituent hellbent on getting fatally hit by a car?

Years ago, this was the scene: the elected driving his truck late at night at a slow speed down one of his ward’s main thoroughfares. Behind him was a man with a long gray beard, shuffling slowly against traffic, amid a break with reality, a bad drunk or effort to kill himself.

But the elected, himself driving against traffic, blared his horn and flashed his lights to alert cars who might otherwise mow down the poor soul.

“Come on!” the elected yelled, craning his neck backward out his window. “Let’s all just get home tonight.”

Minutes ago, I’d nearly struck the man moseying down the middle of the street. I’d doubled back to see if I could help, but the elected had swooped in making me superfluous.

The distressed man shuffled several more blocks as the elected kept honking, directing oncoming cars to one side of his truck or the other.

The elected eventually convinced the man it was getting cold and going to be a long walk home, so he might as well accept a ride. The bearded man hoisted himself up into the passenger seat. The elected asked me if I wanted a ride back to my car.

“No thanks,” I said. Words were going to pass back between the two men, and I didn’t want to get in the way.

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Maryland Heights Police Shoot and Kill Man Outside Dave & Buster's

By Ryan Krull

Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights.

VIDEO: Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler Hate Cries Over Gay Marriage

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler speaking on the House floor.

Witness to an Execution: A Friend Recounts Kevin Johnson's Last Moments

By Pam Stanfield

Khorry Ramey (left) and Kevin Johnson (center) and Johnson's elementary school principal Pamela Stanfield (right).

Also in News

VIDEO: Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler Hate Cries Over Gay Marriage

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler speaking on the House floor.

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

By Kathy Gilsinan

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us