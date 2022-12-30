So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 6:30 am

click to enlarge Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis. - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

Full disclosure: I hate St. Louis Christmas.

Despite not being Christian, I’d never frowned upon the holiday living in Ohio. I had other people of my faith around me, and we noshed on Chinese takeout on Christmas Eve.

I can pinpoint the moment my feelings changed. It was 2012; I was in my early 20s and working at the Galleria.

The most wonderful time of the year for retail workers is full of yelling from managers and corporate to sell more, more, more. Customers surge in, mostly whiny jerks. But that didn’t bother me too much.

All my coworkers could talk about was Christmas. Every time they asked my plans, I saw pity in their eyes. But being another faith and living my life differently is not deserving of pity.

On Christmas Eve, my store manager couldn’t stand the idea of me not being surrounded with friends and family, eating fruitcake. She invited me to her house for a proper Christmas — how dare that bitch!

Just kidding. I thought it was a nice gesture. But instead I walked through the snowy Central West End to catch what I recall was the opening showing of Django Unchained. I was by myself; I got popcorn; it was great.

But Christmas had the last laugh after all when I married a kind-of Christian. For better or worse, Christmas is part of the package.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Guaranteed Basic Income Bill

By Monica Obradovic

File photo of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Protesters Arrested at Moolah Shriners Meeting Allege Assault

By Sarah Fenske

Protester Sasha Monik, dressed as Santa, can be seen in a video filmed by a fellow protester getting shoved by a Shriner.

Mark McCloskey Loses Again in Bid to Reclaim Guns

By Monica Obradovic

Mark McCloskey has lost his battle to get his guns back.

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us