So St. Louis: Incognito Immigrant Understands Your Slavic Sh*t Talk

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 6:20 am

click to enlarge Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis. - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

My Croatian parents immigrated to St. Louis when I was three. They insisted I seem as American as possible and mainly spoke to me in English — except when heated reprimands required an authoritative ferocity only a Slavic language could provide. My parents’ code-switching worked. Most people can’t tell I’m Croatian.

My incognito Croatian-ness was something of a secret power growing up in south St. Louis County, where lots of other Slavic immigrants live, too.

Slavs are gossipy by nature. If we’re not gossiping, we’re speculating about who is and whether they’re gossiping about us. This is where my secret power comes into play. I’ve overheard so many side conversations as other Slavs speak their native tongues around me, assuming I don’t understand.

One time, my friend and I stopped on a walk through my neighborhood to speak to a couple who live near me.

I’m a chatty gal. In this scenario, I was blabbing to my neighbors about God knows what. I went on and on, until all of a sudden, the woman turned to her husband and very bluntly said, “Melje” — which loosely translates to, “She talks too much.”

It took everything in my power not to burst out in laughter. Maybe I’d be offended if I didn’t grow up translating secret comments about my behavior. But the only thing it’s done is toughen my thick, slightly olive Croatian skin.

Note: I had to ask my mom how to spell “melje,” and she texted back, “I hope you are not talking about me.”

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis May Be Getting 8 Inches (The Unsexy Kind) Next Week

By Jenna Jones

This could be us, but the weather's always playin'.

Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute

By Monica Obradovic

KFC ironically had no photos of corn on its website

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

How St. Mary's Notched a Deal to Stay Open — For Now

By Benjamin Simon

St. Mary's Statue

Also in News

Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021

By Monica Obradovic

Nicholas Proffitt pled guilty to hate and arson charges on Tuesday for torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020.

Hartmann: Vicky Hartzler's Crying Shame

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, on the floor of the U.S. House crying over gay marriage.

VIDEO: Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler Hate Cries Over Gay Marriage

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler speaking on the House floor.

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us