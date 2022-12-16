So St. Louis: Incognito Immigrant Understands Your Slavic Sh*t Talk

click to enlarge Sarah Lovett Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

My Croatian parents immigrated to St. Louis when I was three. They insisted I seem as American as possible and mainly spoke to me in English — except when heated reprimands required an authoritative ferocity only a Slavic language could provide. My parents’ code-switching worked. Most people can’t tell I’m Croatian.My incognito Croatian-ness was something of a secret power growing up in south St. Louis County, where lots of other Slavic immigrants live, too.Slavs are gossipy by nature. If we’re not gossiping, we’re speculating about who is and whether they’re gossiping about us. This is where my secret power comes into play. I’ve overheard so many side conversations as other Slavs speak their native tongues around me, assuming I don’t understand.One time, my friend and I stopped on a walk through my neighborhood to speak to a couple who live near me.I’m a chatty gal. In this scenario, I was blabbing to my neighbors about God knows what. I went on and on, until all of a sudden, the woman turned to her husband and very bluntly said, “Melje” — which loosely translates to, “She talks too much.”It took everything in my power not to burst out in laughter. Maybe I’d be offended if I didn’t grow up translating secret comments about my behavior. But the only thing it’s done is toughen my thick, slightly olive Croatian skin.RFT