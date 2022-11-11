So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 6:11 am

click to enlarge Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis. - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

My car was stolen from a church on Sunday. I was in disbelief.

The police found it a week later. All my stuff was gone (except my homework). There was a brick, broken glass (not from my car) and food wrappers. And the ignition was gone. Otherwise the car was in great condition! I drove that car for four years with a screwdriver (because the ignition was gone) and a club to prevent theft.

Then one night, I didn't put the club on. One night. And it was stolen again. The police found two kids driving it the next day. When I went to pick it up, they said, "We are so sorry, the ignition is gone," and handed me a huge screwdriver — twice as big as my screwdriver. I was like, "Oh, it was already like that, but that's not my screwdriver!" The police were so confused.

So then I drove my car with that huge screwdriver. And every time I got my oil changed, they laughed at me (because my keys were, well, a huge screwdriver). Please remember to use a club!

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis City wants to unload its wood on you for free.

Former Mizzou Basketball Player Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

By Benjamin Simon

Yellow caution tape warning of a crime scene is wrapped around a pole.

Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next

By Monica Obradovic

Amendment 3, the initiative legalizing recreational use of marijuana, won 53% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm.

Foolish Thieves Steal Most Recognizable Car in St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Wayne's red, white and blue ride.

Also in News

Former Mizzou Basketball Player Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

By Benjamin Simon

Yellow caution tape warning of a crime scene is wrapped around a pole.

Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next

By Monica Obradovic

Amendment 3, the initiative legalizing recreational use of marijuana, won 53% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm.

Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty

By Ryan Krull

Trevor Sparks led a large and violent meth ring, authorities say.

RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?

By Benjamin Simon

Anita Manion sits in front of a book shelf in a red shirt.
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us