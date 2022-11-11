So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia

click to enlarge Sarah Lovett Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

My car was stolen from a church on Sunday. I was in disbelief.

The police found it a week later. All my stuff was gone (except my homework). There was a brick, broken glass (not from my car) and food wrappers. And the ignition was gone. Otherwise the car was in great condition! I drove that car for four years with a screwdriver (because the ignition was gone) and a club to prevent theft.

Then one night, I didn't put the club on. One night. And it was stolen again. The police found two kids driving it the next day. When I went to pick it up, they said, "We are so sorry, the ignition is gone," and handed me a huge screwdriver — twice as big as my screwdriver. I was like, "Oh, it was already like that, but that's not my screwdriver!" The police were so confused.

So then I drove my car with that huge screwdriver. And every time I got my oil changed, they laughed at me (because my keys were, well, a huge screwdriver). Please remember to use a club!

