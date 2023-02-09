So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber

click to enlarge Sarah Lovett Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

In early 2021, I started driving Uber for social interaction. I had a company car, and my employer paid for my gas.

I'd been driving for about two weeks when around 7 a.m. one day in south city a kid jumped into my car. I asked him his destination, and he said, "Head north."

A few blocks later, his phone dinged, and he said he needed to go back. I turned around. He disappeared back onto the same corner from which he'd materialized. I got the minimum fare and another Uber experience to wonder about.

"There's a bag full of pills back here," my next passenger said, scooting away from them, her face scrunched up in disgust.

At the next light, I looked into the backseat. The kid who'd canceled the ride had left a shopping bag full of what must have been at least 100 pills in my car.

I dropped the woman off, and once back home, quite foolishly, popped one of those suckers.

For the next six weeks, I didn't drive much. I didn't do much of anything except lay around high.

I never found out what the pills were, though they were almost certainly heroin, fentanyl or something of the like. They made time fly by. I looked haggard as hell, and my bosses thought I was one of those employees for whom working from home meant always working.

In March 2021, I was down to the last dozen. Instead of taking three a day, I took two and a half, then two, then one, then only a part. As addictions go, it was a smooth landing.

By then, the pandemic had eased. I went back outside. I started running.

I've never told anyone this before. Writing it down now is like writing down a dream. Dreams are very real, but they also didn't happen.

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].