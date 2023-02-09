So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber

An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis. - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

In early 2021, I started driving Uber for social interaction. I had a company car, and my employer paid for my gas.

I'd been driving for about two weeks when around 7 a.m. one day in south city a kid jumped into my car. I asked him his destination, and he said, "Head north."

A few blocks later, his phone dinged, and he said he needed to go back. I turned around. He disappeared back onto the same corner from which he'd materialized. I got the minimum fare and another Uber experience to wonder about.

"There's a bag full of pills back here," my next passenger said, scooting away from them, her face scrunched up in disgust.

At the next light, I looked into the backseat. The kid who'd canceled the ride had left a shopping bag full of what must have been at least 100 pills in my car.

I dropped the woman off, and once back home, quite foolishly, popped one of those suckers.

For the next six weeks, I didn't drive much. I didn't do much of anything except lay around high.

I never found out what the pills were, though they were almost certainly heroin, fentanyl or something of the like. They made time fly by. I looked haggard as hell, and my bosses thought I was one of those employees for whom working from home meant always working.

In March 2021, I was down to the last dozen. Instead of taking three a day, I took two and a half, then two, then one, then only a part. As addictions go, it was a smooth landing.

By then, the pandemic had eased. I went back outside. I started running.

I've never told anyone this before. Writing it down now is like writing down a dream. Dreams are very real, but they also didn't happen.

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged

Bade Ali Jabir Fled Sudan for St. Louis — Only to Be Killed by Police

By Benjamin Simon

Bade Ali Jabir came to St. Louis for a better life only to die in a hail of police bullets.

ChatGPT's CEO Sam Altman Is From St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

OpenAI CEO and St. Louis native Sam Altman.

Cori Bush Staffer Fired After Confrontation With Jennings Mayor

By Ryan Krull

Still from video of January 23 Jennings City Council meeting.

Also in News

St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime

By Ryan Krull

State Representative Peter Merideth gave TikTok a behind the scenes look at what's happening in the Missouri legislature.

Missouri Executes Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor for 2004 Quadruple Murder

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor.

Missouri Senate to Hear Extreme 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

By Monica Obradovic

A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.

Hartmann: Exposing Josh Hawley's Fake Stock Ban

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill to ban members of Congress or their spouses from buying, selling or holding stocks while serving, and he named it after Nancy Pelosi. But the bill was lipstick on a pig.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us