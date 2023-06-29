South County Man Tried to Burn Down House After Argument Over Cigarettes

Matthew Pellegrini, 29, is currently facing an arson charge

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge Matthew Pellegrini booking photo
Courtesy St. Louis County Police
Matthew Pellegrini booking photo

A St. Louis County man has been charged with one count of arson after an argument over cigarettes with his mother led him to try to burn down the south county house he lives in.

The police probable cause statement says that Matthew Pellegrini, 29, got into the argument with his mother on the 7300 block of Navarre Circle near Laclede Station and Rock Hill roads, near Grant’s Farm.

The mother and her daughter fled the house, fearing for their safety.

Back inside, Pellegrini allegedly put clothing on top of an electric stove and brought a propane tank into the kitchen. He then turned on the electric stove as well as opened the propane tank and left the house.

The clothes caught fire, and the flames spread to the cabinets and stove. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and police located Pellegrini.

Upon arrest, he admitted to putting the clothes on the stove and starting the fire, adding that he'd drunk about four beers before doing so.

When asked why he did so, he said he "wanted out of the situation."
