Southeast Missourian Editor 'Temporarily Suspended' After DWI

Rick Fahr was arrested in Cape Girardeau a little after 2 a.m. Saturday

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 4:20 pm

click to enlarge The Southeast Missourian Building in Cape Girardeau
Flickr/ OZinOH
The Southeast Missourian has published in Cape Girardeau since 1904.

The editor of the largest newspaper in southeast Missouri is temporarily off the  job after being arrested for driving while under the influence this past weekend.

This morning, the Southeast Missourian reported that its own editor, Rick Fahr, was arrested a little after 2 a.m. Saturday in Cape Girardeau. He failed to use his blinker at a turn, was pulled over by a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and subsequently failed a Breathalyzer test. He has been "temporarily suspended" from his duties editing the paper, which publishes three days a week in Cape Girardeau.

Fahr, 52, joined the staff of the paper as a copy editor in 2018. He was promoted to managing editor one year later and an online masthead suggests he is now the paper's top editor.

A brief article about the arrest in the Southeast Missourian says that Fahr intends to plead guilty to the charges and that he thanked the Highway Patrol troopers who pulled him over.

"There is no defense for my action, and I will offer no excuse. I apologize for my recklessness. I am thankful no harm came to anyone," Fahr told the paper, adding that he hopes to use the incident "as a springboard to seek further counseling and treatment."

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Fahr received a citation for failing to wear a seat belt and to signal, in addition to the DWI. He is due in court in September.

