Speaker Plocher Gets Untimely Call from Scandal-Plagued Former Speaker

Should have silenced that automated caller ID, Dean

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge Embattled speaker of the Missouri House Dean Plocher.
Screengrab from Scott Faughn’s TWMP Midweek update
Embattled Speaker of the Missouri House Dean Plocher.

The Missouri Speaker of the House Dean Plocher was in damage control this morning when he appeared on an Internet-streaming show for his first interview since fellow Republicans began calling for his resignation — a clamor stemming from revelations in the Missouri Independent that Plocher sought reimbursement from the legislature for expenses his campaign had already paid for.

Plocher, who represents west St. Louis County, was interviewed this morning by Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn. The two men spent much of the interview bad-mouthing the Independent.

But about seven minutes into the interview, in what can only be interpreted as a bad omen, Plocher got a call from none other than John Diehl, the former Speaker of the House and also a Republican from west St. Louis St. Louis, who resigned in 2015 after being caught exchanging sexually explicit texts with an intern. 

An automated announcement on Plocher's phone trumpeted the caller's ID. 

"Sorry about that. I got a call coming in. I didn't mute that," Plocher said. 

It's unclear if Diehl eventually did connect with Plocher, and what advice, if any, the formerly scandal-plagued speaker from St. Louis had for the currently scandal-plagued speaker from St. Louis. But at least we know who’s got his number — even if he’s not ready to answer while on livestream.

Watch the ill-timed call for yourself below. 

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

