Sporting Kansas City Thumps City SC 4-1 in St. Louis

This story was produced in partnership with the River City Journalism Fund.

St. Louis City SC and Sporting Kansas City’s first-ever matchup on May 20 proved to be an unforgettable night, as City SC claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory at Citypark against its biggest rival. Last month, City SC thrashed Kansas City 4-1 in St. Louis once again.

But while Citypark proved to be a fortress throughout the regular season, Kansas City handed City SC a taste of its own medicine on Sunday night with a 4-1 victory of its own in St. Louis.

“We have punched teams like this in the face a few times and now we know what it feels like,” head coach Bradley Carnell said at a post-match press conference.

Sunday’s loss at home continues a tough trend for City SC, which ended the regular season with consecutive losses to the Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders. The team conceded five goals and failed to score any of its own throughout those two matches. Many hoped a playoff match-up against Kansas City would push City SC out of its slump, but City SC’s struggles continued on Sunday night.

Captain and goalkeeper Roman Bürki believes City SC’s recent struggles are the effects of a grueling MLS season. “We were physical the whole season, we outworked every opponent. And now everyone gets a little bit more tired and now it comes down to quality. But today the quality was just not enough.”



click to enlarge COURTESY CITY SC The fans refused to give up.

A Sluggish Night at Citypark

City SC’s Anthony Markanich headed a Kansas City throw-in and Kansas City’s Gadi Kinda intercepted the ball. Kansas City’s Logan Ndenbe started the play in a defensive position on the opposite side of the pitch, but he darted forward as Kinda passed the ball to Alan Pulido. Pulido passed it to Ndenbe who proceeded to shoot and put Kansas City 1-0 up in the 27th minute.

But Kansas City’s lead was short-lived as City SC’s Tim Parker equalized in the 28th minute off a corner-kick. Citypark erupted as City SC players ran off in celebration. Parker hoped his goal could’ve served as a momentum shift and the breakthrough City SC so desperately needed in a huge match — but that didn’t happen.

Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia launched a goal-kick up the pitch in the 36th minute. Pulido controlled the ball off a rebound from Parker and passed it to Kinda. Kinda proceeded to shoot the ball but it was blocked by Nerwinski.

Pulido once again controlled the rebound and crossed the ball. City SC’s Njabulo Blom attempted to clear the ball, but his clearance went straight to Kinda. Kinda shot the ball again but this time it was blocked by Bürki. The rebound fell to Kansas City’s

Rémi Walter, who scored to put Kansas City 2-1 up.

Kansas City would double its lead just minutes later off another goal kick. Kansas City's Khiry Shelton won the ball and flicked it to Kinda. Kinda dribbled forward and shot the ball from outside the box to give Kansas City a 3-1 lead in the 39th minute.

City SC prides itself on being a physical team that wins its challenges and duels. Most of City SC’s goals result from winning 50/50 balls, but the team couldn’t win the important duels against Kansas City. All three of Kansas City’s first-half goals were a result of Kansas City winning critical duels in dangerous areas.

“We were just a little bit off the pace of the critical duels today and that's the result there of,” Carnell said.

City SC went into half-time down 3-1 and needed to respond in the second half. But City SC failed to find a way into the match. Pulido flicked a header towards Sallói off a corner kick in the 61st minute. Sallói scored to put Kansas City 4-1 up and ended City SC’s hopes of a comeback.



click to enlarge COURTESY OF CITY SC Midfielder Aziel Jackson, shown in a previous match with Sporting Kansas City.

A New Strategy

Kansas City typically wins matches by dominating possession and creating chances with intricate passing combinations. Kansas City failed to implement this style of play in its first two matchups at Citypark, where it lost by a combined score of 8-1.

But Kansas City decided to put the ball in City SC’s court (or half of the pitch) this time. Rather than absorb City SC’s pressure all night long and fall victim to its suffocating press, Kansas City decided to sit back defensively and allow City SC to possess the ball.

City SC ended the match with 57 percent possession, as Kansas City successfully limited transition moments — which is where City SC is the most dangerous. “They were confident about coming here and playing a certain way and they game-planned,” Carnell said.

Kansas City was also extremely vertical in its attack and relied on counter-attacks to generate opportunities. City SC failed to break through Kansas City’s disciplined and organized defensive block.

“They just took up a lot of space and we weren't able to exploit a lot of space, which then lures you into a sense of passiveness,” Carnell said.

This play style has been City SC’s achilles heel throughout the MLS season. The team has consistently struggled against opponents who force City SC to dominate possession. It’s an issue Carnell and his coaching staff will have to address if City SC hopes to keep its playoff hopes alive.

“We get challenged in certain moments in life and on the soccer field, and this is one of those moments,” Carnell said, adding, “There's always light at the end of the tunnel.” Carnell said.

Do or Die in Kansas City

Kansas City defeated City SC 2-1 the last time the two faced off at Children’s Mercy Park on September 2. Round One of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs is decided by a best-of-three series, and Game 2 is next Sunday, November 5, at Children’s Mercy Park. A Kansas City victory then would spell the end of a fairy-tale inaugural season for City SC.

“Next week we are going to have to leave it all out there, leave it all on the line. We are playing away from home and we have to bring the energy,” Carnell said.

Parker knows City SC’s back is against the wall. The team needs to win in Kansas City to bring Game 3 back to Citypark on November 11. “Next week is do or die. No questions about it. We have to win that next game and we have to bring that third game back to Citypark.”

Julian Trejo, a sophomore at Washington University in St. Louis, is a native of Arkansas, and a former goalkeeper for several state championship teams. His work is supported by the River City Journalism Fund.