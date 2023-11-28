St. Charles Effort to Tell Latino Immigrants to Stay Away Fails

But now a GOP state rep wants to stop Palestinians from coming to Missouri

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 9:25 am

click to enlarge Statue of Liberty.
FLICKR/STEVE PARKER
St. Charles isn't quite ready for the huddled masses yet, but a resolution to oppose resettling refugees in the region failed 3-3.
St. Charles County may not be quite ready for the huddled masses yet, but a resolution to oppose resettling refugees in the region failed to garner enough support on the county council last night. The resolution failed 3-3.

Sponsored by Councilman Joe Brazil, the resolution was framed as opposing the "importation of illegal immigrants into the region," noting in particular a program aimed at "Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans." Yet, as the resolution notes, the immigrants are coming in under a Department of Homeland Security program — which, by definition, involves legal immigration.

"The Humanitarian or Significant Public Benefit Parole for Individuals Outside the United States" program allows people to enter the U.S. if they qualify under certain criteria, such as refugees with a need to flee their country of origin or people needing to see sick relatives in the U.S.  The International Institute hopes to use the program to bring approximately 3,000 immigrants from Latin America to St. Louis.

But, as the resolution notes, the Missouri attorney general is among a host of state attorneys general suing over the Biden administration's implementation of the program. The resolution urged that the immigrants not be brought to St. Louis until the lawsuit is resolved.

Yet, after initially being tabled on November 13, last night the resolution failed to garner the necessary majority.  The 3-3 vote drew condemnation from the usual suspects, including state Senator (and flame-throwing gubernatorial candidate) Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Springs), who tweeted, "Crowd of opponents were rude, disruptive and literally laughed at calls for supporting immigration law in the US. Tough day for St. Charles."


On the other side of the debate, the Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project, or MICA, called the failed resolution "racist, xenophobic, and misleading."

MICA added, "Ultimately, we urge that St. Louis and the surrounding regions inform themselves regarding the true nature of immigration, the United States’ role as a driver of immigration, and to consider how the conversation can be shifted to better recognize the value and dignity of all people – regardless of status."

Unlikely to heed that call any time soon is Missouri State Representative Chris Dinkins (R-Lesterville). She tweeted yesterday that she is asking her fellow Republicans to join her in "calling for Governor Parson to proactively prohibit the resettlement of any Palestinian refugees from Gaza in our state."

Now, are any Palestinians currently trying to make their way to Missouri — much less Lesterville? Who knows, and who cares, when there are political points to score?

Never mind that Missouri is in a literal "demographic winter," with more people dying here than being born — and that we could desperately use more immigration here, not less. In certain circles, the biggest thing we have to fear is that people might want to move here. Imagine that.

Moji Sidiqi holds her arms open as she speaks at a pdoium.

International Institute Launches New Afghan Community Center: The center will hold classes and activities for the hundreds of resettled Afghan refugees in St. Louis

Bade Ali Jabir came to St. Louis for a better life only to die in a hail of police bullets.

Bade Ali Jabir Fled Sudan for St. Louis — Only to Be Killed by Police: The refugee, 61, struggled with life in the U.S., but neighbors say cops created the crisis that led to his death


