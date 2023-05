click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Is this an abstract art installation? Trash? A metaphor for our confusing times?

Date of sighting: April 27



Location: Locust Street and North 10th Street

This is: a lightbulb protruding from a suitcase

But really, this is: the city's newest public art installation

The artist's intent: to show that the bag just had an idea

Is the suitcase designer?: No, but the bulb is Hermes.