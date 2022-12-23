St. Louis Alderman Films Armed Confrontation With Would-Be Robber

Brandon Bosley threatened a woman who allegedly tried to rob him, brandishing a gun

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 1:52 pm

A still from Alderman Brandon Bosley's Facebook live stream.
Screen grab from Alderman Bosley's Facebook live video
A still from Alderman Brandon Bosley's Facebook live stream.

Last night, Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley posted a nine-minute video to Facebook, beginning with what he says was the immediate aftermath of a woman attempting to rob him and continuing to show Bosley chastising the alleged robber after she gets knocked to the ground by another would-be victim. A warrant has since been issued for the woman's arrest by the Circuit Attorney's Office.

"So, this the problem with St. Louis city, sometimes," Bosley opens the video by saying. He goes on to say that someone just tried to rob him on Madison Street in the Old North neighborhood while he was in his vehicle. He says he's just called the police.

He goes on to say he's filming the video to show that even though he's an elected official he's going through the same issues related to crime as everyone else.

"This person is sitting in the middle of an intersection on Madison, trying to get individuals to right now pull over so she can rob them," he says.

Bosley accused the woman, who was on foot in temperatures well below zero, of flagging him down for help prior to the attempted robbery. The warrant for Bianca Robinson, 40, says that she approached Bosley as he was walking and "announced a robbery for his vehicle. The victim [Bosley] stated he refused to give up his keys and fled on foot, and the suspect walked towards a white sedan which someone fired shots from."

The alleged attempt at robbery occurred prior to Bosley starting to film. But about a minute into the video, a car with only one headlight enters the frame, and Bosley says the woman has tried to rob this driver as well.
That car drives away. The alderman then pulls forward, noting that now he has his pistol on him. He finds the woman, presumably Robinson, lying in the snow, having apparently been struck by the car with one headlight.

"You out here trying to rob motherfuckers and someone hit your old dumb ass," he tells the woman as she lies on the snowy ground. "That's fucked up, man. We're trying to help people, and you're out here trying to rob n*****s."

Bosley offers to help the woman but says he's worried she might be armed. He asks several times if the woman has a gun on her.

"If you pull it, I'm going to blow your motherfucking head off," he says.

"If you need help, honey, I'm going to get out and help you, but you can't keep trying to rob us," he continues. Whatever the woman says can't be heard in the video as the wind whips around her and Bosley.

Bosley then gets out of the car and attempts to help the woman to her feet, but she pushes him away. He retreats to his car and then briefly shows a gun of his own, pointing it toward the woman.

Near the end of the video, Bosley encounters St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers speaking to the woman at a nearby gas station. "I don't have any guns on me," he says, exiting his car. He then shakes the officer's hand, introduces himself as the alderman and recounts the attempted robbery.

"Appreciate the STL PD," he says. "Y'all stay safe out here. Peace."

The police incident report says that police found a knife on the woman.

We reached out to Alderman Bosley about the incident. We'll update the story if we hear back.

This story has been updated with information from the SLMPD and Circuit Attorney's Office.

