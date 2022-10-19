St. Louis Alderman Reacts to Human Remains Found in Vacant Lot

A ribcage and hip were discovered by a cadaver dog

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 6:30 am

click to enlarge Yellow crime scene tape is wrapped around a pole.
Paul Sableman VIA FLICKR
Human remains were discovered in a vacant St. Louis lot on Monday.

Police uncovered human remains in St. Louis this past weekend.

The information came from an anonymous tip that pointed toward buried remains on the 3900 block of North 19th Street between Branch and Palm Street in the Hyde Park area.

The search began on Sunday when residents noticed part of the ground on the vacant lot had been moved. A police search dog arrived shortly after, though it didn’t alert officers to anything out of the ordinary.

But community members were sure there was something there, Third Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley tells the RFT. They kept digging with the help of Bosley and a security officer until they found themselves three to four feet deep. A cadaver dog from the fire department arrived around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, sniffing the same area twice and confirming there were buried remains below the surface.

They continued to dig until they found a decaying ribcage and a hip, Bosley says.

“At bare minimum, it gives [community members] the peace of mind of knowing that the authorities and individuals care enough to dig into the information that they get and believe to be credible,” he says.

On Tuesday, excavators at the scene discovered more information, as the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continued the investigation. The Post-Dispatch reported that the property belongs to Northside Regeneration, owned by developer Paul McKee.

Bosley described this weekend’s discovery as a "work in tandem.”

“It’s not just me digging out in that hole,” Bosley says. “I didn't bring the shovel. It was residents that were digging before that. Peacekeepers came out. We dug together. Had it not been for all of those different entities, we probably, nine times out of 10, wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Friends of St. Louis Cyclist Severely Injured in CWE Seek Help

By Ryan Krull

Hazel Jenkins was severely injured cycling home from work last month.

St. Louis Rapper CTS Luh Wick Charged with Murder

By Benjamin Simon and Ryan Krull

Still from "Smash" music video.

RFT Asks: 8 Questions for Cardinals Beat Reporter Katie Woo

By Benjamin Simon

Katie Woo, St. Louis Cardinals beat reporter sits in the press box with a packed stadium crowd behind her.

Union Repping Black Cops Endorses Mantovani in St. Louis County

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis County Police Lieutenant Ray Rice

Also in News

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.

Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say

By Ryan Krull

The Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us