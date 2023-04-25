St. Louis Aldermen Have Finally Agreed Not to Zoom While Driving

click to enlarge
New rules from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen are aimed at stopping members from participating in meetings while driving.
Score one for common sense: The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has finally taken action to stop members from driving during their meetings.
Included in the new rules approved by the membership during a lengthy meeting last week
is a provision that members of the board cannot be counted as present if they are joining virtually and operating a motor vehicle. They also may not vote at meetings while operating a motor vehicle.
And if that feels like it merits a "duh," well, you're obviously not from St. Louis. After the pandemic ushered in virtual meetings, a few aldermen were witnessed driving around, cameras on and fully participating, on multiple occasions. Patrick Van Der Tuin, the executive director of bicycle-focused nonprofit BWorks, told St. Louis Public Radio
in 2021 that he repeatedly reached out to then-Aldermanic President Lewis Reed urging him to curb the practice, but got no response.
A year later, a resolution introduced by Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer cracking down on the behavior drew hot debate. Some members of the Black Caucus said the effort was an attempt by white progressives to disenfranchise them
.
But hey, it's a new board — and a new day in St. Louis. Reed is now in prison, and in his place is Aldermanic President Megan Green, whose progressive sympathies are matched by many of the new members on the newly slimmed down 14-member board.
Alderman Michael Browning, who was sworn in last week to represent the city's new 9th ward, said the new driving-related rules drew minimal debate.
"I think of a lot of the new alderpeople who were elected were more or less in agreement that this was a rule that had to be changed," he says. "Alderpeople need to be leaders — and we need to lead by example. Doing something dangerous like driving while distracted does not set a good example."
Browning says that, overall, the board's new rules are designed to encourage in-person meetings when possible. But while there are a few excuses that allow members to join by Zoom, they'll need to pull over to do so.
With increased concern about the wild driving — and ancillary carnage
— on city streets, Browning says that's the least they can do: "We really need to do the safe thing." And even if no one else follows the example the aldermen are setting, at least the rules mean a half-dozen fewer dangerous drivers on the streets.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter