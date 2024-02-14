St. Louis Aldermen Seek to Ease Liquor License Process, But at What Cost?

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Rebecca Schaaf mixes a cocktail at Rock Star Tacos.

For years St. Louis restaurateurs have dreaded the city’s liquor licensing process and hit roadblock after roadblock on their way to obtaining these licenses.



A new bill making its way through the Board of Aldermen seeks to change that, but opponents argue the bill hasn’t had enough public input and goes too far in removing neighborhood voices from the process.

Board Bill 60, sponsored by Aldermanic President Megan Green, 4th Ward Alderman Bret Narayan and 6th Ward Alderwoman Daniela Velazquez passed its second reading on February 9.

Under the current liquor licensing process, business owners must obtain a set number of signatures from the businesses and residents surrounding their establishment before they are approved to sell alcohol.

“If we were to boil down what we heard in committee it would come down to two things,” Narayan said at a committee hearing for the bill. “It’s hard for the right people to get liquor licenses for a restaurant, and it’s hard to take liquor licenses away from the wrong people when they have a restaurant.” (Neither Narayan nor Velazquez responded to requests for comment.)

Under current law, businesses must gather signatures from a majority of the property owners, occupants and tenants located within a 350-foot radius of the business, RFT previously reported. It’s called the “plat and petition process.”

Board Bill 60 would create a parallel pathway for restaurateurs by creating an alternative to the signature process.

Under the path it outlines, restaurants could apply for a 90-day temporary license after a conditional use hearing and a public hearing. At the end of the 90 days, the excise commissioner would have the option to renew the license for an additional 90 days after a second public hearing, Narayan said.

Once 180 days have passed, the excise commissioner would examine the business’ books to make sure they are in compliance with the license by making more than 50 percent of their revenue on food, and would take into consideration how many times police were called to the business for complaints. If there is no reason not to grant the license, the business would then be given a permanent one.

Several community members oppose the bill, saying that the ability to circumvent the plat and petition process removes their voice from the process.

“The solution to the issue in the delay of the petitions and hearings should be to improve the administration process by the Excise Division, not to disenfranchise the rest (of us),” Dan Pistor, chair of the St. Louis Downtown Neighborhood Association said at the bill’s last committee hearing. “The neighborhood should have a voice in determining the compatibility of an establishment that is going to reside in their neighborhood.”

At the hearing, Narayan said while some might argue that circumvention of plat and petition could be a way to “backdoor” nightclubs into approval, that isn’t the case. One of the more notorious nightclubs in recent city history would have been shut down on the 91st day if it went through this process, he said. (While he didn’t name the club, he was clearly talking about Reign.)

The bill also allows a 72-hour “cool down period” where a restaurant can have its liquor license revoked by the Excise Commissioner for 48-72 hours following an emergency “consisting of an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare of the public.”

The bill states that if a business has its liquor license permanently revoked it cannot re-apply for a new one for a full year.

Danni Eickenhorst, one of the restaurateurs who helped spur the proposal, says she supports the intent of the bill but it still needs some work.

Eickenhorst describes the city’s current licensing process as “inefficient, dangerous, discriminatory, and broken.” That’s an opinion shared by constituents at the committee hearing and by her fellow business owners.

“This process can take up to nine months to get a liquor license,” Eickenhorst says. “It's extremely costly, you have to hire a consultant to navigate the process for you, and even when you pay thousands of dollars for a consultant, you have to be taken out of your own business for between 20 and 60 hours to go through it.”

Eickenhorst has gone through the process four times with her own restaurants as CEO of HUSTL Hospitality Group.

It’s also extremely difficult and time consuming, if not impossible, to locate all of the individuals and businesses needed to sign a petition for a liquor license based on the city's bad data, Eickenhorst said.

Proponents of ending the plat and petition process also argue that it is unfair to those with language barriers, unsafe for those uncomfortable with going door to door and invites discrimination if neighbors don’t want someone of a certain race or ethnicity to open a business near them.

Yet on both sides of the bill, constituents, including Eickenhorst, are asking for aldermen to spend more time with the bill to make changes to its provisions.

“It definitely has done some things very well, it has added enforcement, it has increased penalties for operating without a liquor license, it feels like it's headed in the right direction,” Eickenhorst says. “But there are definitely some things that need to be tweaked.”

One of the items in the bill that needs to be adapted is the 50 percent threshold for food sales to be considered a restaurant, she said.

“If a neighborhood is going to approve a 50-50 ratio, that's going to have much more of the feel of a bar than a restaurant,” Eickenhorst said. “Typically, restaurants are about 75 percent food, maybe 70 percent food.”

One reason why opponents are asking that the bill be held for further consideration is that the most recent version was only available to the public 48 hours ahead of its final February 8 hearing in front of the Special Committee on Reducing Red Tape.

One of those asking to hold the bill is Ward 8 Alderwoman Cara Spencer, who voted not to move the bill out of committee.

“If what we are doing is eliminating the need for public engagement, we are basically saying we don’t need to hear from the public and we’re not even giving the public an opportunity to see the bill here,” Spencer said. “I just don’t understand why we couldn’t have the opportunity to build some consensus around the bill.”

The next steps for Board Bill 60 are perfection, a third reading, and then a vote by the full board to determine whether it will move to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ desk.



