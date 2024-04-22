St. Louis Alderwoman Gives Impassioned Speech From Supreme Court Steps

St. Louis Ward 7 Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier took her advocacy for the unhoused community to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the court weighed arguments in Johnson v. Grants Pass.

The court must decide whether cities can ban unhoused individuals from sleeping outside even when shelter space is scarce.

“The case is considered the most significant to come before the high court in decades on the issue as record numbers of people are without a permanent place to live in the United States,” the Associated Press reported. “In California and other Western states, courts have ruled that it’s unconstitutional to fine and arrest people sleeping in homeless encampments if shelter space is lacking.”

Sonnier joined activists and elected officials from across the country to speak on the issue at a rally for “Housing not Handcuffs.”

“Every single one of us deserves a safe space to lay our heads at night,” Sonnier said at the rally. “But my whole life I’ve seen how it can feel like a luxury for someone to be able to afford a stable home. As a local elected, I see on the ground everyday in my community how cruel and ineffective policies put cities in a position [where] we don’t have enough shelter capacity and laws on our books that focus on banishing away, fining and arresting our unhoused neighbors.”

People without housing are people too, she said.

“With dignity, with emotions, with hopes and dreams,” Sonnier added. “And that’s why I know that the best way for local elected officials to address homelessness is to provide them with a place to call home.”

Punishing people for trying to survive outside is not only dehumanizing, but it is ineffective, she said.

“In St. Louis, our Black residents are four times as likely to be unhoused than our white residents,” Sonnier said. “Twenty percent of children who attend St. Louis Public Schools — which is estimated to be an 80 percent Black district — experience housing insecurity. That ain’t right.”

St. Louis, like many other cities, struggles to have adequate shelter space for the unhoused, something Sonnier tried to address with Board Bill 227, which would make it easier to open shelters in the city. The bill ultimately failed last session. Sonnier has vowed to continue working on the bill until it passes.

Sonnier said providing a full spectrum of housing to the unhoused is the only way to solve the problem of homelessness.

“It is cheaper to house people than incarcerate them,” she said.

U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) stood on the same steps calling on the court to reject efforts to criminalize the unhoused. Bush has previously spoken of herself being homeless and living in her car with her young children for 14 months after an eviction.

Earlier this month, Bush and 18 others filed an amicus brief with the court asking them not to arrest unhoused individuals sleeping outside.

“Instead of enacting real solutions to the unhoused crisis, Grants Pass has taken this case all the way to the Supreme Court and is calling for the Court to overturn a landmark decision from 1962 that says the government cannot punish people based on status. So we’re here today to demand the Supreme Court support humanity, adhere to constitutional precedent, and protect the rights of our unhoused neighbors,” Bush said in a release about the case.

In their separate statements, Sonnier and Bush both mentioned their respective attempts to pass an Unhoused Bill of Rights that would designate rights to the community.

“A person should never be punished for not being able to afford rent or a home. A person should never be punished for sleeping outside or in a car when they have no other place to go. A person should never be punished for simply existing,” Bush said. “We need universal housing, universal housing vouchers, and a permanent federal rental assistance program — these are all tangible steps that would actually solve this crisis.”



