St. Louis Aquarium Would Like Mardi Gras Beads (But They Won't Flash You)

Mardi Gras in St. Louis can be summed up in three words: puke, boobs and beads.Since you already expelled of the first, and getting rid of the second isn't against the point, here's an easy to take care of the third.Take your beads downtown to the, and aquarium staff will recycle your beads for you.While this may seem like an odd scheme to cop the hard-earned beads you shoved and flashed for — it's actually for a good cause.Aquarium staff don't want additional plastic polluting our waterways. So much so, they'll enter you into a contest to win four annual passes to the St. Louis Aquarium if you drop off your beads for recycling.Beads are accepted now through Sunday. A winner will be announced on February 27.