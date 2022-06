St. Louis Arch's Elevator Gets Stuck For Hours, Visitors Rescued

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI Pour one out for those who got stuck today.

It happened.People were stuck in the St. Louis Arch's tram, a small capsule that takes people to the top of the arch. Fox 2 News is reporting that a tram was stuck in the north leg of the Arch for at least two hours. Electricity and lights were on inside the tram, but it couldn't move. The tram was fixed around 2 p.m., according to the report, and the St. Louis Fire Department personnel were on the scene.There's no word on how many people were in the elevator, but this is truly the stuff of nightmares.