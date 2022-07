St. Louis Area Flood Relief: Where To Find Help, And Give It

click to enlarge @KateStowe3 Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues on July 28, 2022 during the flash flood.

The City of St. Louis has deployed mobile command centers in the Ellendale and Kingsway West neighborhoods to centralize city services and offer residents food, water, PPE, and more. NSOs and other city officials are on site.



For more info, visit https://t.co/danDq9h26g pic.twitter.com/Ew3MsJ2l6b — City of St. Louis (@STLCityGov) July 29, 2022

Maryland Heights Community Center (2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights; 314-738-2599)

Barbara C. Jordan Elementary (1500 82nd Boulevard, St. Louis, 314-399-0941

Pershing Elementary (6761 Bartmer Avenue, University City; 314-399-0941)

Brittany Woods Middle School (8125 Groby Road, University City; 314-399-0941)

Richmond Heights Community Center (8001 Dale Avenue, 314-645-1476)

James J. Eagan Center (1 James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant; 314-839-7670)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alton (2851 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, IL; 618-208-0025)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florissant (U-Box only) (1800 N. Hwy. 67. Florissant; 314- 837-2227)

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Florissant (11219 W. Florissant Avenue, Florissant; 314-266-1788)

U-Haul Storage of Overland (1600 Dielman Road, Overland, 314-983-9785)

U-Haul Storage & Moving of Downtown St. Louis (418 S. Tucker Boulevard St. Louis, 314- 667-4239)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dutchtown (4230 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis 314-899-4432)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lemay (2529 Lemay Ferry Road, 314-200-4934)

Floods devastated the St. Louis area this week, but St. Louisans know how to take care of each other. We’ve gathered up some resources for people affected by the floods, as well as where people can pitch it to help. Make sure to check out local organizers efforts, like Action St. Louis , for more volunteer opportunities.Officials are asking those who need assistance to call 211 for United Way’s helpline.St. Louis also deployed mobile command centers for flood victims.Governor Mike Parson announced that assessment experts are working in the field to survey storm damage and estimate repair costs. Parson also announced there will be two, or MARCs, where flood victims can stop for recovery resources and supplies. Resources being handed out include emergency clean-up supplies, food stamp replacement services, emergency food boxes, emergency financial assistance, insurance information, legal services, and other disaster-related services.John F. Kennedy Community Center, located at 315 Howdershell Road in Florissant will host one MARC on Wednesday, August 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. Another MARC will be hosted at Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500 in Wentzville on Tuesday, August 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.Two more MARCs are being finalized and announced shortly.has also launched efforts to help those affected by the floods. The organization has partnered with Missouri and Illinois groups to help relieve financial issues., as previously mentioned, is helping St. Louisans throughout the flood. They are accepting donations here is giving St. Louisans affected by the flood 30 days of free storage. Those locations can be found here:Theis hosting a raffle to raise money for flood relief. Today through August 5, St. Louisans can support United Way’s flood-relief efforts with the raffle. Tickets range in price and number: 314 for $90, 125 for $50, 50 for $25, 10 for $10 or 3 for $5.The organizations offers early-bird prizes for those who step up early, including “a Niko Mikkola autographed game-used stick, an Alexey Toropchenko autographed game-used gloves, and a Vladimir Tarasenko autographed game-used stick,” according to a press release.In addition to the raffle, the Blues host an auction of autographed memorabilia. Visit stlouisblues.com/5050 for raffle tickets and b lues.givesmart.com for the bidding wars., a nonprofit that supports refugees, will also need help in repairing their facility's flood damage. The organization has an Amazon wish list and is taking donations., a St. Louis institution at 399 N. Euclid Avenue in the Central West End, saw serious damage to its lower level from flood waters and is also taking donation s. Third Degree Glass Factory at 5200 Delmar Boulevard also badly flooded in Thursday's weather and is temporarily closed while repairs are made.For those across the river in St. Charles, relief efforts are underway atat 4116 McClay Road, St. Charles. They are accepting donations, with the most needed being gas cards. Also needed are "Lysol, bleach, cleaning products, good quality mops and brooms, heavy duty work gloves, heavy duty trash bags, pop-top foods, shelf stable foods, coolers, bottled water, paper towels, and fast food gift cards," according to a Facebook post Stray Paws Rescue , the St. Peters facility that lost 10 puppies in the Tuesday flood, is asking the public for help in cleaning up its facility as well as other animal shelters.is also operating as a drop-off location for donations, according to a Facebook post , a home and garden shop located at 1057 Highway 79 in O'Fallon, had seven feet of water pour in. More than $50,000 worth of goods were damaged. The business is temporarily closed and accepting donations on GoFundMe in St. Louis was accepting donations, but has completely full by the time of publication.on 3196 S. Grand Boulevard was also taking donations, but asks the public to hold them at this time as they've been overwhelmed by the volume.More information for flooding relief can be found on St. Louis city’s website . Stay safe, St. Louis. We'll continue to update this list as more resources come in.