Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Bar Owner Who Shot Man On Camera to be Released on Bond

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 11:58 am

click to enlarge Joshua Lundak - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
Joshua Lundak


After the jury in his murder trial failed to reach a verdict last week, a Soulard bar owner will await retrial outside of city jail. In court this morning, Judge Theresa Counts Burke released 41-year-old Joshua Lundak on $500,000 bond.

Lundak, who owns Henry's, is accused of the June 2020 murder of 40-year-old Jeffrey Amick.

Lundak's attorneys argue the shooting, which was captured on surveillance video, was in self-defense.

The shooting happened in an alley in McKinley Heights between a large building that contains the Jefferson Underground event space, where Lundak leased space, and a rundown brick duplex owned by Amick.

The video shows that on the morning of June 5, Lundak steered his black Chevy Tahoe into the alley. ​​Amick, who had been hanging out on his property, stepped into the alley, his arm out and thumb extended, as if hitchhiking. The two men exchanged words, and Amick threw something at the Jefferson Underground building.

After Amick threw the object, a detective wrote in a probable cause statement that Lundak, "is out of his vehicle, and uses the driver’s side door as cover and fires multiple shots at the victim. The victim is hit and falls down."
click to enlarge A screengrab of a surveillance video shows Josh Lundak shortly before he shoots Jeffrey Amick. - PROVIDED
PROVIDED
A screengrab of a surveillance video shows Josh Lundak shortly before he shoots Jeffrey Amick.

According to the probable cause statement, Lundak went into the Jefferson Underground building, retrieved a shotgun and fired on the wounded Amick again. Lundak then turned back toward the building, appearing to stop. But, when he noticed Amick was still not dead, Lundak "walks back and shoots the victim again," the detective wrote.

Lundak then drove away in the Tahoe, turning himself into police three weeks later.

Last Friday, the jury in Lundak's murder trial could not reach a verdict. Eleven of the 12 jury members voted to acquit Lundak, but they could not reach a unanimous decision. Judge Burke declared a mistrial.

In court this morning, Judge Burke said that in addition to the $500,000 bond, Lundak will be on house arrest and be subject to GPS monitoring. He is also forbidden from coming into St. Louis city or working in a bar.

Lundak was in the City Justice Center for nearly two years.

Though Lundak is out of jail, the Circuit Attorney's Office will try him again for murder.

About last week's mistrial, prosecutor Alex Polta said in court this morning: "I don't care that eleven people said they wanted to go not guilty here. The end result was that there was no result."

Polta added: "I think the state's case will be better in round two."

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
Renovating this house on Indiana Avenue was part of Jeffrey Amick's plans for a bright future.

Jeffrey Amick's Ruined Dreams

Related
Joshua Lundak

Soulard Bar Owner Joshua Lundak in Custody in Shotgun Killing of Jeffrey Amick

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Family Discovers a Secret Past

By Richard H. Weiss

From left, Ben Phillips, Boo Kistner Henderson, Chelsey Carter and Elkin Kistner at the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica. A relative of Kistner and Henderson has a mosaic in the church.

New Details About Grisly Murder Case in Overland

By Ryan Krull

The scene at Hossein Cyrus Rastegar's Overland home.

An Ode to Florissant and Florissantonians

By St. Lunacy

Bunker's Tavern

Voters Decide County Executive Should Not Have a Side Job

By Monica Obradovic

Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at University City Rec Complex on April 5.

Also in News

Hartmann: Busch Valentine Can't Win Missouri Senate Race With Apology Tour

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine is running for Missouri Senate.

Missouri Governor Says 'COVID-19 Crisis is Over.' St. Louis City Says It's Not

By Jenna Jones

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared the state is in an endemic.

Trans Navy Veteran Fights One of Her Greatest Battles: Coming Out

By Reuben Hemmer

Meet Tricia Neher.

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us