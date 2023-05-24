St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' Star Pleads Guilty to Tax, Insurance Fraud

Brittish Williams also admitted committing pandemic relief fraud in court today

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Reality TV star and St. Louis native Brittish Williams pleaded guilty in federal court today to a slew of charges related to bank, insurance, tax and pandemic-relief fraud.

The 33-year-old Clayton High School graduate has been featured on VH1's Basketball Wives and Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. She was hired by local radio station Hot 104.1 to co-host their morning show last year.

In September of 2021 she was hit with a lengthy indictment accusing her of dodging taxes by under-reporting her businesses' income and falsely declaring dependents as well as using other people's identities to open bank accounts without their knowledge. Williams pleaded guilty to 15 of the 18 counts against her. The other three were dropped in exchange for her plea.

From April 2020 to May 2021, Williams also submitted 13 applications for CARES Act relief that contained false information about her businesses' income and payroll, prosecutor Diane Klocke said in court today.   

Klocke said that even after Williams was indicted, she continued committing crimes, including collecting rent relief under false pretenses and submitting bogus medical bills to an insurance company.

Williams was in California shooting a TV show and living in a $4,000-a-month apartment with rent paid by the show's production. However, Klocke said, Williams applied for rent relief in January 2022 via a California program for people who had lost income due to the pandemic. She lied about her income on the application as well as her residency in the state. She cashed the $27,000 rent relief check in Missouri. 

From December 2020 to December 2021, she also collected $139,000 in payouts from a health insurance company after submitting false medical bills. 

In total, Klocke said Williams' frauds amounted to almost $500,000.

Klocke brought up Williams' history of continuing to commit fraud after her indictment when Judge Henry Autrey was weighing whether Williams should remain free pending her August 23 sentencing. 

Ultimately, Autrey allowed Williams to remain free on bond. 

"I am going to continue to work my two jobs and take care of my daughter," Williams told Autrey. "I will not be committing any more crimes at all. Ever in my life." 

Williams faces up to 30 years in prison and as much as a $1 million dollar fine, though her sentence will likely be significantly less than the maximum.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

