St. Louis Blues Once Bragged of 'Most BJs at Home'

April 25 1993— STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) April 25, 2023
St Louis Blues set a record.
Most Blowjobs at home.
From the 1st printing of the 1995-96 St Louis Blues Media Guide.
#stlblues📷 pic.twitter.com/hPL8MJrvst
The account STL Blues History on Twitter revealed that today is an auspicious day in Blues history. On April 25, 1993, the Blues set a new record for "Most Blowjobs at Home."
Yes, it's actually in the first printing of the 1995 to 1996 St. Louis Blues Media Guide. There is a long list of stats on the Blues, most of them normal ones you'd expect like "Most Penalty Minutes, Both Teams, One Game" and then the relevant game underneath: "152 [minutes] - April 12, 1991, division semi-finals vs. Detroit."
A little lower on the page is "Most Blowjobs at Home: April 25, 1993 vs. Chicago, Blues won 4-3."
This was the first printing because there was another one after the front office realized the error.
A news snippet from the time says, "The Blues recently asked NHL teams to return the new St. Louis media guide, which had been shipped to public relations offices around the league. It seems that a disgruntled employee, who knew he was going to be leaving, inserted something in the 'team records' listing. It was a team record for, well, receiving sexual favors."
The unnamed disgruntled employee did not reveal his methods for determining which game earned the honor. Was it because the Blues beat the Blackhawks, and he assumed people were celebrating? Were all of the players forced to record when they got blowjobs?
The story about includes a quote from someone in the NHL. "It was listed as a home record. You have to figure the road record would be much higher."
The team account also shared a snippet from the 30 year old game.
April 25 1993— STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) April 25, 2023
30 years ago today....
Craig Janney scores Overtime Goal in the St Louis Blues 4-3 Win as they SWEEP the Chicago Blackhawks.
Eddie Belfour goes nuts after Goal. #stlblues📷 pic.twitter.com/4jSGFbURDe
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter