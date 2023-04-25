CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

St. Louis Blues Once Bragged of 'Most BJs at Home'

Gotta wonder how many they got on the road

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 3:04 pm

The account STL Blues History on Twitter revealed that today is an auspicious day in Blues history. On April 25, 1993, the Blues set a new record for "Most Blowjobs at Home."

Yes, it's actually in the first printing of the 1995 to 1996 St. Louis Blues Media Guide. There is a long list of stats on the Blues, most of them normal ones you'd expect like "Most Penalty Minutes, Both Teams, One Game" and then the relevant game underneath: "152 [minutes] - April 12, 1991, division semi-finals vs. Detroit."

A little lower on the page is "Most Blowjobs at Home: April 25, 1993 vs. Chicago, Blues won 4-3."

This was the first printing because there was another one after the front office realized the error.

A news snippet from the time says, "The Blues recently asked NHL teams to return the new St. Louis media guide, which had been shipped to public relations offices around the league. It seems that a disgruntled employee, who knew he was going to be leaving, inserted something in the 'team records' listing. It was a team record for, well, receiving sexual favors."

The unnamed disgruntled employee did not reveal his methods for determining which game earned the honor. Was it because the Blues beat the Blackhawks, and he assumed people were celebrating? Were all of the players forced to record when they got blowjobs?

The story about includes a quote from someone in the NHL. "It was listed as a home record. You have to figure the road record would be much higher."

The team account also shared a snippet from the 30 year old game.

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times.
