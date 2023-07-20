St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

St. Louis Board of Aldermen Approves Limits on Open Carry of Guns

Aldermen also voted to require police to hand out business cards after consent searches

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 2:08 pm

click to enlarge St. Louis City Hall. - DOYLE MURPHY
DOYLE MURPHY
St. Louis City Hall.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted this morning to prohibit the open carrying of firearms without a concealed carry permit.

Openly carrying or displaying firearms "readily capable of lethal use" within the city would result in an ordinance violation of unlawful display of a weapon and possible incarceration. The bill has exceptions for law enforcement officers or members of the armed forces on active duty.

The measure now heads to Mayor Tishaura Jones' desk for final approval. If Jones rejects the bill, the Board's 14-0 vote today indicates aldermen would have enough votes to override the veto.

For anyone 18 or older, violations of the ordinance would be punished with a fine up to $500, incarceration for up to 30 days or community service. Minors would face the same fine but would not be subject to incarceration.

The bill's sponsor, Alderwoman Cara Spencer, said last week that the bill will not be an immediate fix, but "a path forward." The bill makes the most of "one narrow exception" allowed by state law, she said. Otherwise, the state's strict preemption law bars local municipalities from restricting Second Amendment rights.
Even so, Kansas City has a similar measure on the books that aldermen in St. Louis have said isn't much enforced — either because of legality or need. And in the bill's earlier days, several aldermen were concerned it would be unfairly enforced on residents of color. It was later changed to require police to record and track the number and location of stops, as well as the race and gender of all who are stopped.

The bill has an emergency clause, so if it is signed by the mayor, it will become effective immediately.

Also today, aldermen gave final approval to a bill that will require police officers to tell residents they have a right to tell officers "no" if they're attempting a consent search without a warrant or suspicion of a crime.  Residents would also be able to revoke their consent at any point in the search.

Officers would also be required to offer a business card with their name, badge number, and contact information with the city's Civilian Oversight Board at the end of searches that don't result in an arrest or summons,

This bill was sponsored by Ward 14 Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and also awaits the mayor's signature.

