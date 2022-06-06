St. Louis Board of Aldermen Members Demand President Reed Resign

click to enlarge
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.
A growing number of St. Louis aldermen are calling on President Lewis Reed to resign in light of federal corruption charges filed against him.
Ward 12 Alderman Bill Stephens told Reed in a letter this morning he believed Reed’s resignation was necessary to “repair what credibility we might still salvage” from constituents. Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, who represents Ward 6, called on Reed to resign due to the “seriousness” of prosecutors' allegations against him.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, Ward 20, joined the discussion this afternoon, saying the indictment "makes clear the Board of Aldermen can no longer function with him as President." Spencer, however, said this can be made possible by an official leave of absence or Reed's resignation.
Additional members of the board calling for Reed’s resignation include Alderwoman Annie Rice, 8th Ward
; Alderman Dan Guenther
, 9th Ward; Alderwoman Megan Green
of the 15th Ward; Alderwoman Tina Pihl
, 17th Ward; Alderman Bret Narayan
, 24th Ward and Alderman Michael Gras
, 28th Ward; and Alderman Shane Cohn
of the 25th Ward.
The call for Reed’s resignation came four days after prosecutors alleged in an unsealed indictment that Reed accepted thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for his help in securing tax abatements for a developer.
Prosecutors also say former aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd helped the same developer in exchange for cash and gifts. Boyd resigned as Ward 22 alderman on Friday, a day after his indictment.
In light of the allegations against the three co-defendants, Stephens suggested a full overhaul of the Board of Aldermen.
“Furthermore I would like to opine that the City of St. Louis needs a whole new legislative body if it is to ever make meaningful progress for its citizens, including a new board of elected officials,” Stephens said.
Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad all pled not-guilty at a federal court hearing last week.
Some aldermen expressed a belief in the assumption of innocent until proven guilty. Yet the accusations alone and the public trust they shattered warranted a need for Reed to step down, Ingrassia wrote.
“While the presumption of innocence should be afforded to everyone facing criminal charges, the broken trust with the community and the seriousness of the allegations against you make it impossible for you to continue in your role,” Ingrassia wrote.
Stephens wrote that his own trust in the Board of Aldermen has been shaken.
“Not only in light of the federal indictment, but with the lack of alacrity from my colleagues to agree upon a response as well,” Stephens said. “There has been real damage inflicted upon our legislative body since this news shook our city, though it has not been inflicted solely by yourself.”
This story will be updated if more members call for Reed's resignation.
Note: This article has been updated to include other members of the Board of Aldermen who called for Reed's resignation.