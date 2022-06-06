Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen Members Demand President Reed Resign

By and on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 12:11 pm


click to enlarge St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

A growing number of St. Louis aldermen are calling on President Lewis Reed to resign in light of federal corruption charges filed against him.

Ward 12 Alderman Bill Stephens told Reed in a letter this morning he believed Reed’s resignation was necessary to “repair what credibility we might still salvage” from constituents. Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, who represents Ward 6, called on Reed to resign due to the “seriousness” of prosecutors' allegations against him.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer, Ward 20, joined the discussion this afternoon, saying the indictment "makes clear the Board of Aldermen can no longer function with him as President." Spencer, however, said this can be made possible by an official leave of absence or Reed's resignation.

Additional members of the board calling for Reed’s resignation include Alderwoman Annie Rice, 8th Ward; Alderman Dan Guenther, 9th Ward; Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward; Alderwoman Tina Pihl, 17th Ward; Alderman Bret Narayan, 24th Ward and Alderman Michael Gras, 28th Ward; and Alderman Shane Cohn of the 25th Ward.

The call for Reed’s resignation came four days after prosecutors alleged in an unsealed indictment that Reed accepted thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for his help in securing tax abatements for a developer.

Prosecutors also say former aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd helped the same developer in exchange for cash and gifts. Boyd resigned as Ward 22 alderman on Friday, a day after his indictment.

In light of the allegations against the three co-defendants, Stephens suggested a full overhaul of the Board of Aldermen.

“Furthermore I would like to opine that the City of St. Louis needs a whole new legislative body if it is to ever make meaningful progress for its citizens, including a new board of elected officials,” Stephens said.

Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad all pled not-guilty at a federal court hearing last week.

Some aldermen expressed a belief in the assumption of innocent until proven guilty. Yet the accusations alone and the public trust they shattered warranted a need for Reed to step down, Ingrassia wrote.

“While the presumption of innocence should be afforded to everyone facing criminal charges, the broken trust with the community and the seriousness of the allegations against you make it impossible for you to continue in your role,” Ingrassia wrote.

Stephens wrote that his own trust in the Board of Aldermen has been shaken.

“Not only in light of the federal indictment, but with the lack of alacrity from my colleagues to agree upon a response as well,” Stephens said. “There has been real damage inflicted upon our legislative body since this news shook our city, though it has not been inflicted solely by yourself.”

This story will be updated if more members call for Reed's resignation.

Note: This article has been updated to include other members of the Board of Aldermen who called for Reed's resignation.

About The Authors

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Trending

Individual Open Carrying AR-15 Gets Robbed at Gunpoint in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

There was a shoot out on Friday, May 27, at Wellston Food Market.

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

By Ryan Krull

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

Hartmann: St. Louis Is a Town Full of 'John Does'

By Ray Hartmann

Jeffrey Boyd, Lewis Reed and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week after allegedly taking bribes from a John Doe.

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly’s 'Cementland' Site Sold

By Jaime Lees

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly’s 'Cementland' Site Sold

Also in News

Hartmann: St. Louis Is a Town Full of 'John Does'

By Ray Hartmann

Jeffrey Boyd, Lewis Reed and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week after allegedly taking bribes from a John Doe.

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

By Jenna Jones

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

Hartmann: When It Comes to Murdered Kids, Vicky Hartzler Sticks to Her Guns

By Ray Hartmann

Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate and says we shouldn't let a mass shootings at elementary schools influence our gun laws.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us