St. Louis Boeing Workers Set to Strike on August 1

The decision comes after the union rejected Boeing’s "last, best, and final" proposal on Sunday.

2,500 Boeing workers in the St. Louis-area with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) voted 94% in favor of a strike, which starts on August 1 until the company agrees to a fair contract.