St. Louis Bra Watch: Chippewa Street and Hampton Avenue

An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge A bra stuck in a tree.
MONICA OBRADOVIC
A bra stuck in a tree.

Date of sighting: March 2 at 7:46 a.m.

Location: Chippewa Street and Hampton Avenue

Duration of time in tree: five days and counting

Bra uses: securing size D busts, transporting two moderately sized melons from the nearby Schnucks to the bus

Probability that owner got tired of wearing the bra and couldn't stand it any longer: 10 out of 10

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
