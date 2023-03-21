St. Louis Bra Watch: Chippewa Street and Hampton Avenue

Date of sighting: March 2 at 7:46 a.m.
Location: Chippewa Street and Hampton Avenue
Duration of time in tree: five days and counting
Bra uses: securing size D busts, transporting two moderately sized melons from the nearby Schnucks to the bus
Probability that owner got tired of wearing the bra and couldn't stand it any longer: 10 out of 10
