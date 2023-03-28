St. Louis Brick Watch: Forest Park Southeast

click to enlarge
RYAN KRULL
This crumbling building is about 30 seconds away from Forest Park.
Date of sighting:
March 17
Location:
Kingshighway Boulevard, in Forest Park Southeast
Property Owner:
Lux Living
Walking time to St. Louis’ crown jewel, Forest Park:
between 30 and 90 seconds, depending on traffic
And if you want to walk in the other direction:
The Grove is a five-minute walk away.
Why this prime piece of real estate looks like this and has for many years:
because St. Louis ... and also see next question
One more time, who owns this?
Lux Living
Glass-half-full take:
It’s easier for brick thieves to steal the bricks when they’re already loose like that.
Portrait sketched on boarded up entryway:
Donald Trump, maybe?
