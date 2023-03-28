STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

St. Louis Brick Watch: Forest Park Southeast

An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 9:57 am

click to enlarge This crumbling building is about 30 seconds away from Forest Park.
RYAN KRULL
This crumbling building is about 30 seconds away from Forest Park.

Date of sighting: March 17

Location: Kingshighway Boulevard, in Forest Park Southeast

Property Owner: Lux Living

Walking time to St. Louis’ crown jewel, Forest Park: between 30 and 90 seconds, depending on traffic

And if you want to walk in the other direction: The Grove is a five-minute walk away.

Why this prime piece of real estate looks like this and has for many years: because St. Louis ... and also see next question

One more time, who owns this? Lux Living

Glass-half-full take: It’s easier for brick thieves to steal the bricks when they’re already loose like that.

Portrait sketched on boarded up entryway: Donald Trump, maybe?

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull
