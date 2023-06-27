St. Louis Building Speaks for Us All

An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 1:29 pm

click to enlarge Ugh mural St. Louis
Monica Obradovic
It's ro'ugh' out there.

Where: North Grand near Fairground Park

When: Thursday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m.

What: The lowest-effort mural in St. Louis

But props for: Saying what we're all thinking

Likely event that triggered this thought: A mass shooting, perpetual decline — could be anything, really.

But we suspect it's actually: Just sick of everyone arguing all the time. Can't we all just get along?

Odds it will be cleaned up any time soon: Miniscule

In short: Ugh
Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
