St. Louis Building Speaks for Us All

Where: North Grand near Fairground Park
When: Thursday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m.
What: The lowest-effort mural in St. Louis
But props for: Saying what we're all thinking
Likely event that triggered this thought: A mass shooting, perpetual decline — could be anything, really.
But we suspect it's actually: Just sick of everyone arguing all the time. Can't we all just get along?
Odds it will be cleaned up any time soon: Miniscule
In short: Ugh
