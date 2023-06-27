St. Louis Building Speaks for Us All

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic It's ro'ugh' out there.

North Grand near Fairground ParkThursday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m.: The lowest-effort mural in St. Louis: Saying what we're all thinking: A mass shooting, perpetual decline — could be anything, really.Just sick of everyone arguing all the time. Can't we all just get along?: Miniscule: Ugh